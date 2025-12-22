https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-foreign-intel-exposes-ukraines-elite-key-statements-1123344382.html
Russian Foreign Intel Exposes Ukraine's Elite: Key Statements
According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, many members of Ukraine’s elite have already moved their families abroad and transferred significant financial assets out of the country.
According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, many members of Ukraine’s elite have already moved their families abroad and transferred significant financial assets out of the country. The service reports that more than 90% of Ukrainian diplomats currently posted overseas do not intend to return to Ukraine after their assignments end. Russian intelligence also notes that Ukrainian diplomats abroad are fully aware that there are no viable options for resolving the Ukraine conflict on terms proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky.
2025
A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine in November when Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving Volodymyr Zelensky's associate Timur Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the corruption scheme.
According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, many members of Ukraine’s elite
have already moved their families abroad and transferred significant financial assets out of the country.
The service reports that more than 90% of Ukrainian diplomats currently posted overseas do not intend to return to Ukraine after their assignments end.
Russian intelligence also notes that Ukrainian diplomats abroad are fully aware that there are no viable options for resolving the Ukraine conflict on terms proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky.