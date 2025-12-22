https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-foreign-intel-exposes-ukraines-elite-key-statements-1123344382.html

Russian Foreign Intel Exposes Ukraine's Elite: Key Statements

Russian Foreign Intel Exposes Ukraine's Elite: Key Statements

Sputnik International

According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, many members of Ukraine’s elite have already moved their families abroad and transferred significant financial assets out of the country.

2025-12-22T09:17+0000

2025-12-22T09:17+0000

2025-12-22T09:17+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russian foreign intelligence service

corruption

corruption scandal

corruption probe

elite

oligarchic elite

elites

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117230197_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_d867e03c440fe2c4d58bf042c4bb8b99.jpg

According to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, many members of Ukraine’s elite have already moved their families abroad and transferred significant financial assets out of the country. The service reports that more than 90% of Ukrainian diplomats currently posted overseas do not intend to return to Ukraine after their assignments end. Russian intelligence also notes that Ukrainian diplomats abroad are fully aware that there are no viable options for resolving the Ukraine conflict on terms proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251221/top-ukrainian-official-lobbied-fbi-to-stay-out-of-100m-corruption-case--report--1123341238.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign intel, ukraine's elite, significant financial assets, moved their families abroad