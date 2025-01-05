https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russian-investigators-open-criminal-case-over-drone-attack-on-russian-journalists-in-dpr-1121359967.html
Russian Investigators Open Criminal Case Over Drone Attack on Russian Journalists in DPR
A criminal case has been opened into the death of Izvestia newspaper correspondent Alexander Martemyanov and the wounding of four other Russian journalists in a drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A criminal case has been opened into the death of Izvestia newspaper correspondent Alexander Martemyanov and the wounding of four other Russian journalists in a drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Sunday.
On Saturday evening, an FPV drone hit a civilian car far from the contact line on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. Martemyanov was killed, while Sputnik correspondent Maxim Romanenko was hospitalized with a concussion
, and his colleague Mikhail Kevkhiev received a mild concussion and did not need hospitalization. Donetsk-based publication Bloknot employees Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman, who were injured in the attack, received medical assistance and would continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.
"The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on the basis of the crimes provided for in Articles 105 and 167 of the Russian Criminal Code (murder and attempted murder of two or more persons; intentional damage to property)," the investigative committee said.
The committee added that it was taking all possible measures
to identify and hold criminally responsible individuals from among the Ukrainian armed formations involved in the crime.