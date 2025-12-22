https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/slovakia-will-not-participate-in-insane-eu-plans-to-finance-ukraine---prime-minister-1123346819.html

Slovakia Will Not Participate in Insane EU Plans to Finance Ukraine - Prime Minister

Slovakia will not participate in the insane plans of the European Union to finance Ukraine, as the country has its own priorities for spending money, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said on Monday.

"I guarantee you that if I go to the European Council, I will not vote for us sending military loans to Ukraine and for Slovakia to be part of these insane plans. We need money here, in Slovakia, we have things to build," Fico said during the ceremonial opening of Slovakia's longest road tunnel, Visnove, the construction of which took nearly 30 years. The ceremony was broadcast by Slovak television channel TA3. The Visnove tunnel, located in northern Slovakia, is 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) long. The project began almost 30 years ago, but approaches to construction and financing repeatedly changed, and the protracted project was only completed this year. The tunnel is a crucial part of a transport corridor connecting the capital Bratislava (in the west) with the country's second-largest city, Kosice (in the east). Prime Minister Fico ceremonially opened the republic's longest road tunnel by rollerblading through it. The European Commission sought EU member states' consent to the use of Russian sovereign assets for Kiev. A sum of between 185 billion euros and 210 billion euros ($217-$247 billion) in the form of a loan was discussed, which Ukraine would conditionally be required to repay after the end of the conflict and in the event of "Moscow paying it for material damages." Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the EU's idea of ​​Russia paying reparations to Ukraine was unrealistic, and that Brussels had long been engaged in the theft of Russian assets. In the early hours on December 19, the EU Council summit concluded, resulting in the EU temporarily abandoning its plans to seize Russian assets and deciding to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan from its own budget. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be participating in securing the loan.

slovakia

ukraine

bratislava

