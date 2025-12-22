https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/success-of-ongoing-russia-us-dialogue-not-predetermined---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1123345809.html
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Weighs in on Ongoing Russian-US Dialogue
Sputnik International
The success of ongoing dialogue between Russia and the United States is not predetermined, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"The success of the ongoing Russian-American dialogue is not predetermined. Given the ruins that the [former US President Joe] Biden administration has left our relations in, normalizing them will take a lot of time, genuine interest on both sides, and tremendous work," Ryabkov told the Valdai internamtional discussion club. Russia still has a number of serious questions for the United States in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the deputy foreign minister said. Additionally, the desire of European countries to prevent the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington is an aggravating factor, Ryabkov said. The key to reducing the conflict potential with the United States should be their consideration of Russia's security interests, the senior diplomat added.
News
