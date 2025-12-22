https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/ukraines-rada-forming-working-group-on-holding-possible-presidential-election---official-1123345407.html

Ukrainian Parliament Moves to Explore Possible Presidential Vote Under Martial Law - Official

A working group to examine the possibility of holding presidential election in Ukraine during martial law is being formed in the Ukrainian parliament, the head of the faction of Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, said on Monday.

"According to a preliminary agreement, a working group is being formed in the Verkhovna Rada to quickly address the issue of holding a possible presidential election in Ukraine during martial law. The discussion will take place within the Rada's relevant committee on state governance, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning," Arakhamia said on Telegram.Ukraine canceled its 2024 election, citing martial law and the general mobilization currently in effect. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that after the expiration of Zelensky’s term, he is no longer the legitimate leader of Ukraine. Article 83 of the Ukrainian Constitution permits the extension of the parliament’s powers during martial law, but contains no clause for extending a presidential term, Putin pointed out. Volodymyr Zelensky, now devoid of any legitimacy, lacks the authority to sign any binding peace or ceasefire documents, Putin noted, further emphasizing that under the current conditions, the only legitimate mandate in Ukraine rests with its parliament and the Speaker.

