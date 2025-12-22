https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/ukrainians-privately-acknowledge-theyll-probably-lose-donbass--vance-1123345272.html

‘Ukrainians Privately Acknowledge They’ll Probably Lose’ Donbass – Vance

Both Russia and Ukraine now clearly understand what is non-negotiable and what remains open to compromise, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with the UnHerd news outlet.

“The Ukrainians understandably see that as a major security problem, [even as] they privately acknowledge that eventually, they’ll probably lose Donetsk — but, you know, eventually: it could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that,” he said. Possible joint control over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is being discussed in negotiations on a Ukraine settlement, Vance said following the Russia–US consultations in Miami over the weekend. "…Who controls the [Zaporozhye] nuclear facility? Can it be jointly controlled? Does it need to be controlled by one or more side?" Vance told UnHerd. Regarding the consultations in Miami, Vance said that a certain breakthrough has been achieved.

