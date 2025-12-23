https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/us-100x-more-powerful-battleship-dreams-vs-hard-reality-1123348478.html

US’ ‘100x More Powerful’ Battleship Dreams Vs. Hard Reality

Trump's new battleships would face huge costs, logistics and maintenance hurdles, and raise questions as to their usefulness in modern warfare.

President Donald Trump has vowed that the new battleships would be "the fastest, biggest, and 100 times more powerful” than any ever built, and would mark the return of a platform the US Navy stopped building in 1944. However, that happened for reasons that haven’t changed much since: Cost, complexity, and usefulness in modern warfare. Former Navy officials warn that sustaining such a fleet could crowd out funding for everything else — from existing ships to next-generation aircraft — unless older vessels are retired early Industry analysts were quick to note that the proposal also runs against the Navy’s own recent strategy, which emphasizes smaller, unmanned, and more distributed maritime systems rather than large, crew-heavy ships.

