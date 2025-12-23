https://sputnikglobe.com/20251223/us-100x-more-powerful-battleship-dreams-vs-hard-reality-1123348478.html
US’ ‘100x More Powerful’ Battleship Dreams Vs. Hard Reality
US' '100x More Powerful' Battleship Dreams Vs. Hard Reality
Trump's new battleships would face huge costs, logistics and maintenance hurdles, and raise questions as to their usefulness in modern warfare.
Former Navy officials warn that sustaining such a fleet could crowd out funding for everything else — from existing ships to next-generation aircraft — unless older vessels are retired early Industry analysts were quick to note that the proposal also runs against the Navy's own recent strategy, which emphasizes smaller, unmanned, and more distributed maritime systems rather than large, crew-heavy ships.
The Trump administration has touted grand plans for a new class of surface warships that would carry nuclear-armed cruise missiles — along with an entirely new generation of aircraft carriers. The plan calls for at least 25 battleships, each larger than existing destroyers, bristling with hypersonic missiles, lasers, and electromagnetic rail guns.
President Donald Trump has vowed that the new battleships
would be "the fastest, biggest, and 100 times more powerful” than any ever built, and would mark the return of a platform the US Navy stopped building in 1944.
However, that happened for reasons that haven’t changed much since: Cost, complexity, and usefulness in modern warfare.
There is currently no funding in the Pentagon’s budget for any of this
There are no finalized engineering plans, according to media-cited insiders
Designing and building a brand-new class of heavily armed warship is a decade-long affair
Proposed timeline of roughly two and a half years would be ambitious for a modest refit, let alone a nuclear-capable battleship
US shipyards are already behind schedule
on every Navy ship currently under construction, many by more than a year
Operating a large fleet of complex, one-off ship classes would impose decades of costs for training, spare parts, and logistics
Chronic labor shortages, aging infrastructure, and supply-chain bottlenecks have been standard features of US naval shipbuilding for years
Former Navy officials warn that sustaining such a fleet could crowd out funding for everything else — from existing ships to next-generation aircraft — unless older vessels are retired early
Industry analysts were quick to note that the proposal also runs against the Navy’s own recent strategy, which emphasizes smaller, unmanned, and more distributed maritime systems rather than large, crew-heavy ships.
