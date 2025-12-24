Russia to Build Top-Notch Lunar Power Station by 2036
07:15 GMT 24.12.2025 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 24.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Dmitri LovetskyA bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021.
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
Subscribe
Roscosmos sealed a major deal with NPO Lavochkina to provide reliable, long-term energy for key elements of Russia's Moon program, such as lunar rovers, scientific observatories, and infrastructure for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) — a collaborative effort open to international partners.
The ambitious roadmap of the deal, scheduled to be implemented between 2025 and 2036, includes:
Designing advanced spacecraft
Rigorous ground-based testing and experimentation -In-flight trials
Deploying full infrastructure directly on the Moon's surface
“The project is an important step toward establishing a permanently operating scientific lunar station and moving from one-off missions to a long-term lunar research program,” Roscosmos stated.
The key players behind the vision are:
Roscosmos (leading the charge)
Russia’s atomic agency Rosatom (providing nuclear expertise)
Kurchatov Institute Research Center (driving scientific innovation)
🤝Eurasian Space Alliance— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 7, 2025
Russia & China plan joint lunar base by 2035 with 11 partner nations.
Integration of Russia's GLONASS and China's BeiDou satellite navigation systems created a powerful alternative to Western GPS systems
5/7 pic.twitter.com/GAfb48krdf
In June, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia intends to gradually transition from operating on the International Space Station (ISS) to its own national orbital station by 2030.
He noted that the new space complex will become the world’s first orbital drone platform equipped with robotic self-servicing systems.
According to the deputy prime minister, this innovation will also be used to create a nuclear power station on the Moon, positioning Russia as a global technological leader in deep space exploration.
4 October, 16:10 GMT