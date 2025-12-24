International
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is now loading crude and fuel oil onto tankers and keeping them anchored in Venezuelan waters, effectively turning them into floating storage, Reuters reports, citing company documents and shipping data.
US President Donald Trump's announcement of a naval oil blockade on sanctioned vessels and several moves to seize tankers have reportedly spooked shipowners. More than a dozen fully loaded tankers are stuck offshore. PDVSA, pumping roughly 1.1 million barrels per day, is rapidly running out of onshore storage, especially at the key Jose terminal, notes the publication.The crunch is sharpest in eastern Venezuela. In the west, stocks are steadier thanks to Chevron, which continues exporting its joint-venture crude. But Chevron accounts for only about a quarter of Orinoco Belt output. The rest typically heads to China — or used to. Kpler data shows stocks at Jose have already jumped to 12.6 million barrels this month, pushing total national inventories to 22 million barrels, the highest since August. The US Coast Guard has already intercepted two fully loaded Venezuelan tankers, and more seizures have made buyers increasingly wary. President Nicolas Maduro insisted in a televised speech on Monday that Chevron exports will continue no matter what. Markets are watching the developments closely. The US approach to Venezuela is 'mired' in failed hypocrisy, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia underscored during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council."We regret that the new US administration, sober and pragmatic in other crises, remains mired in approaches which itself actively criticizes when it comes to Venezuela," he stated.He added that the US only respects independence as long as it tailor policies to US interests.
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA is now loading crude and fuel oil onto tankers and keeping them anchored in Venezuelan waters, effectively turning them into floating storage, Reuters reports, citing company documents and shipping data.
US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a naval oil blockade on sanctioned vessels and several moves to seize tankers have reportedly spooked shipowners.
More than a dozen fully loaded tankers are stuck offshore. PDVSA, pumping roughly 1.1 million barrels per day, is rapidly running out of onshore storage, especially at the key Jose terminal, notes the publication.
The crunch is sharpest in eastern Venezuela. In the west, stocks are steadier thanks to Chevron, which continues exporting its joint-venture crude. But Chevron accounts for only about a quarter of Orinoco Belt output. The rest typically heads to China — or used to.
Kpler data shows stocks at Jose have already jumped to 12.6 million barrels this month, pushing total national inventories to 22 million barrels, the highest since August.
The US Coast Guard has already intercepted two fully loaded Venezuelan tankers, and more seizures have made buyers increasingly wary.
President Nicolas Maduro insisted in a televised speech on Monday that Chevron exports will continue no matter what.
Markets are watching the developments closely.
Oil prices paused on Wednesday after a five-day rally, buoyed by fears that Venezuelan supply disruptions could tighten the market
Brent crude slipped a token 1 cent to $62.37 a barrel by 0326 GMT
US WTI edged up 1 cent to $58.39
Both benchmarks are up roughly 6% since December 16, when prices sank to near five-year lows
The US approach to Venezuela is 'mired' in failed hypocrisy, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia underscored during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
"We regret that the new US administration, sober and pragmatic in other crises, remains mired in approaches which itself actively criticizes when it comes to Venezuela," he stated.
He added that the US only respects independence as long as it tailor policies to US interests.
