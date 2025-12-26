https://sputnikglobe.com/20251226/russia-fully-prepared-to-resolve-ukrainian-conflict--deputy-fm-ryabkov-1123370019.html

Russia Fully Prepared to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict – Deputy FM Ryabkov

Russia is fully prepared to reach a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russia is ready to reach a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.However, he stressed that without addressing the root causes of the crisis, a final agreement is impossible. “The focus must be on substance. We are fully ready on our side and expect the same approach from the other side,” Ryabkov told Russian media.At the same time, he argued that Kiev and its EU backers, who are not interested in a peaceful resolution, have stepped up efforts to derail an agreement just as the sides have drawn closer to a settlement.He also informed that a recently-circulated Ukrainian “peace plan” differs sharply from what has been discussed with the US. According to Ryabkov, the 20-point document promoted in Ukrainian media bears little resemblance to the 27-point framework worked through with Washington since early December.Addressing speculation about Ukraine’s future, Ryabkov said a scenario involving the country’s collapse is not purely theoretical, but how realistic it is remains an open question. He emphasized that developments depend on more than just the current authorities in Kiev or even public opinion, adding that Russia, as a state defending its core interests, also plays a significant role.Ryabkov rejected the idea that setting artificial deadlines could help resolve the conflict. Commenting on claims by US officials that the war could end within 90 days, he said such timelines are meaningless. “Deadlines — whether nine days or 90 — do not advance real work. What matters is addressing the substance of the issue,” he said.He also criticized claims that Russia could end the conflict immediately, calling them a cynical distortion that ignores years of explanations to Western audiences. Without resolving the underlying causes of the crisis, Ryabkov said, reaching a lasting agreement is simply not possible.

