Russia is fully prepared to reach a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
December 25 was a "turning point" in peace talks, he said.
Russia is ready to reach a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.
However, he stressed that without addressing the root causes of the crisis, a final agreement is impossible. “The focus must be on substance. We are fully ready on our side
and expect the same approach from the other side,” Ryabkov told Russian media.
At the same time, he argued that Kiev and its EU backers, who are not interested in a peaceful resolution, have stepped up efforts to derail an agreement just as the sides have drawn closer to a settlement.
“I think December 25, 2025, will remain in our memory as a turning point, when we truly came close to a solution. But whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on our work and on the political will of the other side — especially at a time when Kiev and its sponsors, particularly in the EU, who are not interested in a settlement, have doubled their efforts to derail it,” he said.
He also informed that a recently-circulated Ukrainian “peace plan” differs sharply from what has been discussed with the US. According to Ryabkov, the 20-point document promoted in Ukrainian media bears little resemblance to the 27-point framework worked through with Washington since early December.
"We saw references to a 20-point plan appearing in Ukrainian public groups yesterday. We know that this plan is radically different, if you can even call it a plan, from the 27 points we have been working on in contacts with the US side in recent weeks, starting in early December," Ryabkov said during the '60 Minutes' program on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Addressing speculation about Ukraine’s future, Ryabkov said a scenario involving the country’s collapse is not purely theoretical, but how realistic it is remains an open question. He emphasized that developments depend on more than just the current authorities in Kiev or even public opinion, adding that Russia, as a state defending its core interests, also plays a significant role.
Ryabkov rejected the idea that setting artificial deadlines could help resolve the conflict. Commenting on claims by US officials that the war could end within 90 days, he said such timelines are meaningless. “Deadlines — whether nine days or 90 — do not advance real work. What matters is addressing the substance of the issue,” he said.
He also criticized claims that Russia could end the conflict immediately, calling them a cynical distortion that ignores years of explanations to Western audiences. Without resolving the underlying causes of the crisis, Ryabkov said, reaching a lasting agreement is simply not possible.