Russia and US Agree to Continue Dialogue on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
The Kremlin has analyzed the information received from Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his trip to the US.
2025-12-26T11:22+0000
2025-12-26T11:22+0000
2025-12-26T12:00+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/16/1115745635_0:35:3520:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_a05e23c7c78b65a68943521e71e04b25.jpg
"After Dmitriev reported to President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] on the results of his trip to America, on the results of his contacts with the Americans, this information was analyzed, and on behalf of president Putin, a contact took place between representatives of the administrations of Russia and the United States," Peskov told reporters.

Russia and the US have agreed to continue their dialogue on Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirming the meeting between Russian and US representatives. The contact, held under Putin's instructions, involved Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and several White House officials.

Spreading information about documents that Dmitriev brought from the United States may have a negative impact the negotiation process, the official added.

On Ukraine

Ukraine is resorting to all sorts of tricks to get money from the West, Peskov said, adding that this practice continues.

It is difficult to say who should finance the elections, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow has not heard any statements on this matter from Ukraine yet.

The topics of media discussions around the settlement in Ukraine were discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and business representatives, Peskov also said.

"In general, the topics discussed were the ongoing discussions that have been repeatedly reported in the Western media and by the Ukrainian regime in the context of the peace settlement process. These topics were touched upon and mentioned. These topics are not widely presented in various ways, so they were mentioned," Peskov told reporters when asked about the discussion of territorial exchanges with Ukraine and joint management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with the United States at Putin's meeting with business representatives.

On Japan's Increased Military Budget

Asia-Pacific countries must be careful in increasing military spending to avoid escalation, Peskov said, commenting on Japan's increased military budget.
kremlin, peskov, us, ukraine, peace, settlement, dmitriev, ushakov, japan, financing, military budget, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
11:22 GMT 26.12.2025 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 26.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin has analyzed the information received from Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his trip to the US.
"After Dmitriev reported to President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] on the results of his trip to America, on the results of his contacts with the Americans, this information was analyzed, and on behalf of president Putin, a contact took place between representatives of the administrations of Russia and the United States," Peskov told reporters.
Russia and the US have agreed to continue their dialogue on Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirming the meeting between Russian and US representatives. The contact, held under Putin's instructions, involved Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov and several White House officials.
"There was such a telephone contact, and we decided to continue the dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
Spreading information about documents that Dmitriev brought from the United States may have a negative impact the negotiation process, the official added.
Ukraine is resorting to all sorts of tricks to get money from the West, Peskov said, adding that this practice continues.
"It is clear that Ukraine is resorting to all sorts of tricks to get money from the West. It is an unambiguous fact. This is an ongoing practice," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the financing of elections in Ukraine.
It is difficult to say who should finance the elections
, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow has not heard any statements on this matter from Ukraine yet.
The topics of media discussions around the settlement in Ukraine were discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and business representatives, Peskov also said.
"In general, the topics discussed were the ongoing discussions that have been repeatedly reported in the Western media and by the Ukrainian regime in the context of the peace settlement process. These topics were touched upon and mentioned. These topics are not widely presented in various ways, so they were mentioned,"
Peskov told reporters when asked about the discussion of territorial exchanges with Ukraine and joint management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
with the United States at Putin's meeting with business representatives.
On Japan's Increased Military Budget
Asia-Pacific countries must be careful in increasing military spending to avoid escalation, Peskov said, commenting on Japan's increased military budget.
"But, of course, any increase in military spending in the region should be carried out very, very carefully so that it does not it led to further escalation," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that the Japanese government had approved a 122.31 trillion yen ($782.9 billion) budget for fiscal year 2026, which will last from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.