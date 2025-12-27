https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/almost-40-of-germans-say-merz-cabinet-may-collapse-before-term-ends---poll-1123374434.html

Almost 40% of Germans Say Merz Cabinet May Collapse Before Term Ends - Poll

Almost 40% of Germans Say Merz Cabinet May Collapse Before Term Ends - Poll

Sputnik International

In Germany, 37% of residents believe Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government is unlikely to serve its full term, set to end in early 2029, according to a YouGov poll for Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday.

2025-12-27T16:40+0000

2025-12-27T16:40+0000

2025-12-27T16:40+0000

world

europe

friedrich merz

olaf scholz

germany

social democratic party

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

poll

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8adee9d6cd2366f5bb77d8f66424a292.jpg

According to the poll, 37% of respondents see it as "very unlikely" that the coalition of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) will remain in power until the end of its term in spring 2029. Meanwhile, 53% believe Merz's government will last until the next elections, and 9% either had no opinion or declined to answer. Doubts about the coalition's survival are stronger in Eastern Germany than in the west. In the eastern states, 42% consider an early collapse likely, compared with just 36% in Western Germany, the report said. The survey was conducted from December 17 to 19 among 1,010 participants, with no margin of error reported. An earlier poll by the INSA institute for German newspaper Bild showed that only 22% of Germans approve of Merz's performance as chancellor. Germans voted in a snap federal election on February 23. The conservative CDU/CSU bloc led by Merz won the race with 28.6% of the vote, followed by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) with a record 20.8%. The center-left SPD came in third with 16.4% of the vote, the worst result in the party's history. The CDU/CSU formed a coalition government with former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/germanys-merz-backs-trumps-gaza-plan-in-call-with-palestines-abbas-1123248409.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

almost 40% of germans, chancellor friedrich merz's government, merz cabinet may collapse before term ends