https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/americans-surprised-when-learn-about-russian-cultures-richness--tchaikovskys-descendant-1123373849.html
Americans Surprised When Learn About Russian Culture's Richness – Tchaikovsky's Descendant
Americans Surprised When Learn About Russian Culture's Richness – Tchaikovsky's Descendant
Sputnik International
Many Americans are genuinely surprised when they learn how rich and diverse the cultural life in Russia is, Denis von Meck, a great-great-great-grandnephew of the famous Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, told Sputnik.
2025-12-27T09:21+0000
2025-12-27T09:21+0000
2025-12-27T09:21+0000
world
russia
americans
pyotr tchaikovsky
culture
russian culture
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105883/65/1058836586_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5b67c5c5b7157f400fd649948af07847.jpg
“When I tell people that everything is good in Russia and we have a very rich cultural life, they usually are very surprised,” von Meck said. He pointed out that many Americans do not know there are many art competitions and new theater productions in Russia, and that theaters and music halls there are full of spectators. Von Meck noted the Americans’ interest in Tchaikovsky’s music. Von Meck is the co-founder and head of an international charitable foundation named after his great-great-great-grandmother, Nadezhda Filaretovna von Meck, who was a patron of Tchaikovsky. Subsequently, her son Nikolai married the composer's niece, Anna. Currently, von Meck is presenting a series of lectures in the US on Tchaikovsky and Russian culture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251106/putin-lays-out-pillars-of-russian-strength-unity-culture-and-security-1123068030.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105883/65/1058836586_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_527be6d7326da5ac298f5ebd99dae892.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cultural life in russia, russian composer pyotr tchaikovsky, russian culture's richness
cultural life in russia, russian composer pyotr tchaikovsky, russian culture's richness
Americans Surprised When Learn About Russian Culture's Richness – Tchaikovsky's Descendant
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Many Americans are genuinely surprised when they learn how rich and diverse the cultural life in Russia is, Denis von Meck, a great-great-great-grandnephew of the famous Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, told Sputnik.
“When I tell people that everything is good in Russia and we have a very rich cultural life, they usually are very surprised,” von Meck said.
He pointed out that many Americans do not know there are many art competitions and new theater productions in Russia
, and that theaters and music halls there are full of spectators.
Von Meck noted the Americans’ interest in Tchaikovsky’s music.
"Of course, when people have formed a certain opinion and then learn something new, they start asking for clarification and ask many questions," he said.
Von Meck is the co-founder and head of an international charitable foundation named after his great-great-great-grandmother, Nadezhda Filaretovna von Meck, who was a patron of Tchaikovsky. Subsequently, her son Nikolai married the composer's niece, Anna.
Currently, von Meck is presenting a series of lectures in the US on Tchaikovsky and Russian culture.