Rubio Urges Restraint, Continued Diplomacy Amid Escalation in Yemen
"The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution. We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Rubio said in a statement on Friday. He said the United States remains supportive of all efforts to advance the shared security interests. Earlier, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized the strategically important eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra that were part of the former People's Democratic Republic of Yemen prior to 1990. This move was condemned by Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, who requested Saudi support. However, a military delegation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the STC on the withdrawal of troops from the eastern provinces.
Rubio Urges Restraint, Continued Diplomacy Amid Escalation in Yemen

09:17 GMT 27.12.2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for restraint and diplomacy amid an escalation in southeast Yemen.
"The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution. We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Rubio said in a statement on Friday.
He said the United States remains supportive of all efforts to advance the shared security interests.
Earlier, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized the strategically important eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra that were part of the former People's Democratic Republic of Yemen prior to 1990. This move was condemned by Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, who requested Saudi support. However, a military delegation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the STC on the withdrawal of troops from the eastern provinces.
