Rubio Urges Restraint, Continued Diplomacy Amid Escalation in Yemen

"The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution. We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," Rubio said in a statement on Friday. He said the United States remains supportive of all efforts to advance the shared security interests. Earlier, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) seized the strategically important eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra that were part of the former People's Democratic Republic of Yemen prior to 1990. This move was condemned by Rashad Al-Alimi, the head of Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, who requested Saudi support. However, a military delegation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the STC on the withdrawal of troops from the eastern provinces.

