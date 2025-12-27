https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities--mod-1123374095.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities – MoD

The Russian armed forces, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, carried out a massive retaliatory strike, including with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, targeting Ukraine's military-linked energy facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Last night, in response to terrorist attacks launched by the Kiev regime against civilian facilities on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike by long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based precision weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles at power infrastructure facilities that supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine and enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry," the statement read. The objectives of the strike were achieved, with all designated targets hit, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, two cars and two foreign-made field artillery guns in a day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Vostok (East) group has eliminated over 220 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 180 Ukrainian servicepeople, Russia's Battlegroup Yug group has eliminated up to 115 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Dnepr group of forces has eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.

