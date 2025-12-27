https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/thailand-cambodia-sign-joint-statement-to-resume-ceasefire--reports-1123372853.html
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Joint Statement to Resume Ceasefire – Reports
Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement to resume the ceasefire along the border between the two countries after 20 days of intense fighting, state television channel Thai PBS reported from the scene.
According to the report, Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha signed the statement resuming the ceasefire from December 27.The signing follows earlier tensions that erupted on December 7, months after a previous confrontation ended with a ceasefire in late July.
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement to resume the ceasefire along the border between the two countries after 20 days of intense fighting, state television channel Thai PBS reported from the scene.
According to the report, Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha signed the statement resuming the ceasefire from December 27.
The signing follows earlier tensions that erupted on December 7, months after a previous confrontation
ended with a ceasefire in late July.