Thailand, Cambodia Sign Joint Statement to Resume Ceasefire – Reports
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Joint Statement to Resume Ceasefire – Reports
Sputnik International
Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement to resume the ceasefire along the border between the two countries after 20 days of intense fighting, state television channel Thai PBS reported from the scene.
According to the report, Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha signed the statement resuming the ceasefire from December 27.The signing follows earlier tensions that erupted on December 7, months after a previous confrontation ended with a ceasefire in late July.
Thailand, Cambodia Sign Joint Statement to Resume Ceasefire – Reports

04:38 GMT 27.12.2025 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 27.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Mohd RasfanThe flags of Thailand, left, and Cambodia, right, are seen ahead of the ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
The flags of Thailand, left, and Cambodia, right, are seen ahead of the ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2025
© AP Photo / Mohd Rasfan
Anatoly Dontsov
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Thailand and Cambodia signed a joint statement to resume the ceasefire along the border between the two countries after 20 days of intense fighting, state television channel Thai PBS reported from the scene.
According to the report, Thai Defense Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha signed the statement resuming the ceasefire from December 27.
The signing follows earlier tensions that erupted on December 7, months after a previous confrontation ended with a ceasefire in late July.
In this photo released by Royal Thai Army, a wounded Thai soldier is carried to be transferred to a hospital in Sisaket province, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, after, according to a Thai army spokesperson, Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
World
New Clashes on Cambodia-Thailand Border: What We Know
8 December, 05:09 GMT
