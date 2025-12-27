https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/us-cannot-impose-colonial-slave-domination-on-venezuela--maduro-1123373471.html

US Cannot Impose Colonial, Slave Domination on Venezuela – Maduro

US Cannot Impose Colonial, Slave Domination on Venezuela – Maduro

Sputnik International

The United States will not be able to impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela to steal its natural resources, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday.

2025-12-27T09:14+0000

2025-12-27T09:14+0000

2025-12-27T09:14+0000

americas

latin america

us

nicolas maduro

donald trump

venezuela

caribbean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg

"It is impossible for the US decision-makers to fabricate a virtual reality and impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela in order to steal its natural resources. This is simply impossible, because this nation here has demonstrated enough potential to lead our country on the right path," Maduro said at a meeting with vice presidents. Maduro added that US bets on opposition figures such as Leopoldo Lopez, Juan Guaido, and Maria Corina Machado had all failed. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/venezuela-faces-oil-bottleneck-as-us-sanctions-target-tankers-at-sea-1123353563.html

americas

venezuela

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

colonial, slave domination, impose a model of colonial and slave domination on venezuela, united states, venezuelan president nicolas maduro