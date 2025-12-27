https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/us-cannot-impose-colonial-slave-domination-on-venezuela--maduro-1123373471.html
US Cannot Impose Colonial, Slave Domination on Venezuela – Maduro
US Cannot Impose Colonial, Slave Domination on Venezuela – Maduro
Sputnik International
The United States will not be able to impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela to steal its natural resources, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday.
2025-12-27T09:14+0000
2025-12-27T09:14+0000
2025-12-27T09:14+0000
americas
latin america
us
nicolas maduro
donald trump
venezuela
caribbean
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg
"It is impossible for the US decision-makers to fabricate a virtual reality and impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela in order to steal its natural resources. This is simply impossible, because this nation here has demonstrated enough potential to lead our country on the right path," Maduro said at a meeting with vice presidents. Maduro added that US bets on opposition figures such as Leopoldo Lopez, Juan Guaido, and Maria Corina Machado had all failed. The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251224/venezuela-faces-oil-bottleneck-as-us-sanctions-target-tankers-at-sea-1123353563.html
americas
venezuela
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_299:0:2852:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_29e3bd4441b8639f1d05ecc710513320.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
colonial, slave domination, impose a model of colonial and slave domination on venezuela, united states, venezuelan president nicolas maduro
colonial, slave domination, impose a model of colonial and slave domination on venezuela, united states, venezuelan president nicolas maduro
US Cannot Impose Colonial, Slave Domination on Venezuela – Maduro
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The United States will not be able to impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela to steal its natural resources, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday.
"It is impossible for the US decision-makers to fabricate a virtual reality and impose a model of colonial and slave domination on Venezuela in order to steal its natural resources. This is simply impossible, because this nation here has demonstrated enough potential to lead our country on the right path," Maduro said at a meeting with vice presidents.
Maduro added that US bets on opposition figures such as Leopoldo Lopez, Juan Guaido, and Maria Corina Machado had all failed.
"They will never take this homeland away, and Venezuela will continue on its path with its people and will achieve great successes in the coming years. Our message is a message of peace, love, and mutual understanding," the president added.
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts.
In November, Trump expressed the opinion that Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while saying that Washington had no plans to go to war with Caracas. Venezuela viewed these actions as a provocation
aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.