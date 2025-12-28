https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/rapid-drawdown-of-europes-gas-storage-threatens-winter-supply---russias-gazprom-1123377207.html

Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom

Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom

Sputnik International

The rapid decrease in reserves at Europe’s underground gas storage facilities threatens reliable gas supplies to European consumers during cold weather, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday.

2025-12-28T11:41+0000

2025-12-28T11:41+0000

2025-12-28T11:41+0000

world

russia

gazprom

european union (eu)

gas

gas pipeline

liquefied natural gas (lng)

russian gas

natural gas supplies

gas supplies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg

Europe is continuing to reduce gas reserves in underground storage facilities at a record pace during the holiday period, Gazprom said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/hungary-to-sue-eu-for-ban-on-russian-gas-1123115805.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe's gas storage, russian energy giant gazprom, rapid drawdown of europe's gas storage