The rapid decrease in reserves at Europe’s underground gas storage facilities threatens reliable gas supplies to European consumers during cold weather, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday.
Europe is continuing to reduce gas reserves in underground storage facilities at a record pace during the holiday period, Gazprom said.
Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom
"A rapid decrease in gas reserves in underground storage facilities [in Europe] leads to a premature decrease in their productivity and endangers reliable gas supply to consumers during the cold weather," the statement on Telegram read.