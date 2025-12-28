International
Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom
Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom
The rapid decrease in reserves at Europe’s underground gas storage facilities threatens reliable gas supplies to European consumers during cold weather, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday.
Europe is continuing to reduce gas reserves in underground storage facilities at a record pace during the holiday period, Gazprom said.
Rapid Drawdown of Europe's Gas Storage Threatens Winter Supply - Russia's Gazprom

11:41 GMT 28.12.2025
Gas pipeline
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rapid decrease in reserves at Europe’s underground gas storage facilities threatens reliable gas supplies to European consumers during cold weather, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday.
Europe is continuing to reduce gas reserves in underground storage facilities at a record pace during the holiday period, Gazprom said.
"A rapid decrease in gas reserves in underground storage facilities [in Europe] leads to a premature decrease in their productivity and endangers reliable gas supply to consumers during the cold weather," the statement on Telegram read.
