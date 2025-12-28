https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russian-victories-across-the-front-warning-sign-for-zelensky-make-peace-or-be-destroyed-1123377333.html

Russian Victories Across the Front Warning Sign for Zelensky: Make Peace or Be Destroyed

The liberation of Dimitrov in Donetsk, Gulyaipolye and Stepnogorsk in Zaporozhye, and new areas in Kharkov region are significant in their own right, but even more so in terms of their impact on peace talks, says military analyst Alexander Mikhailov.

The victories create “a new, additional factor against the Kiev regime’s position.” The further west Russia pushes, “the more trump cards” it will have in negotiations, Mikhailov told Sputnik.Strategic VictoriesZelensky CorneredThe advances show that no matter how many more “useless scraps of paper” disguised as a peace deal Zelensky proposes, Russia has the momentum to achieve its goals.Zelensky’s problem is that peace will mean elections, which he’ll lose.

