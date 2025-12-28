https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/trump-says-he-had-good-phone-call-with-putin-before-meeting-with-zelensky-1123379343.html

Trump Says He Had Good Phone Call With Putin Before Meeting With Zelensky

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he had held a good and productive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. 28.12.2025, Sputnik International

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. [18:00 GMT] today, with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Earlier in the day Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the United States, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported.None of the US officials, high-ranking figures or members of the negotiation delegation met Zelensky at the airport in Florida.Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, held talks in Miami on December 20-21 with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.Footage published by Ukrainian news portal Novyny.LIVE shows Zelensky, after disembarking the plane, greeting representatives of the Ukrainian side and members of the aircraft crew. Other than them, only airport staff and Zelenskyy's bodyguards were visible on the runway, with no honor guard or official representatives of the US presidential administration.The upcoming meeting between Trump and Zelensky will be their fourth.Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin on December 2. The US representatives' visit to Russia was part of the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. According to Putin, the US side divided the 27 points into four packages and proposed discussing them separately. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov called the talks very substantive, adding that contacts between Russia and the US would continue. Ushakov also noted that the Russian army's successes on the battlefield had a positive impact on the course and nature of the talks.

