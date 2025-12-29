International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/china-conducts-drills-with-live-fire-at-sea-targets-near-taiwan-1123381705.html
China Conducts Drills With Live-Fire at Sea Targets Near Taiwan
China Conducts Drills With Live-Fire at Sea Targets Near Taiwan
Sputnik International
The Chinese armed forces are conducting live-fire drills at sea targets in areas north and southwest of Taiwan on Monday, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said.
2025-12-29T07:59+0000
2025-12-29T07:59+0000
military
taiwan
china
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
navy
drills
military drills
naval drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098098473_0:1:1685:949_1920x0_80_0_0_8e30f5841de11a459b52c9f4025f1a91.jpg
"The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA is conducting drills with live-fire at sea targets in the maritime and airspace north and southwest of Taiwan Island," the statement on social media read. The command has dispatched destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles to the relevant areas. The drills focus on practicing actions to search for and neutralize targets in maritime and airspace, simulating strikes against land targets, and conducting live-fire at sea targets, the military added. The purpose of the drills is to test the troops' capabilities in comprehensive coordination and control seizure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russian-chinese-warships-stage-joint-naval-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1122548045.html
taiwan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098098473_112:0:1553:1081_1920x0_80_0_0_6a6eb54af0ac7f4683026ea186cd7d5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese armed forces, live-fire drills at sea targets, southwest of taiwan, people’s liberation army (pla)
chinese armed forces, live-fire drills at sea targets, southwest of taiwan, people’s liberation army (pla)

China Conducts Drills With Live-Fire at Sea Targets Near Taiwan

07:59 GMT 29.12.2025
© Photo : China Military OnlinePLA Navy's 8th Type 052D Destroyer Nanjing
PLA Navy's 8th Type 052D Destroyer Nanjing - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
© Photo : China Military Online
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces are conducting live-fire drills at sea targets in areas north and southwest of Taiwan on Monday, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said.
"The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA is conducting drills with live-fire at sea targets in the maritime and airspace north and southwest of Taiwan Island," the statement on social media read.
The command has dispatched destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles to the relevant areas. The drills focus on practicing actions to search for and neutralize targets in maritime and airspace, simulating strikes against land targets, and conducting live-fire at sea targets, the military added.
The purpose of the drills is to test the troops' capabilities in comprehensive coordination and control seizure.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian and Chinese Navy ships sail during Russia-China joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2025
World
Russian, Chinese Warships Stage Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan
3 August, 14:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала