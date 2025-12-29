https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/china-conducts-drills-with-live-fire-at-sea-targets-near-taiwan-1123381705.html
China Conducts Drills With Live-Fire at Sea Targets Near Taiwan
The Chinese armed forces are conducting live-fire drills at sea targets in areas north and southwest of Taiwan on Monday, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said.
"The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA is conducting drills with live-fire at sea targets in the maritime and airspace north and southwest of Taiwan Island," the statement on social media read. The command has dispatched destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles to the relevant areas. The drills focus on practicing actions to search for and neutralize targets in maritime and airspace, simulating strikes against land targets, and conducting live-fire at sea targets, the military added. The purpose of the drills is to test the troops' capabilities in comprehensive coordination and control seizure.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces are conducting live-fire drills at sea targets in areas north and southwest of Taiwan on Monday, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.
