A Ukrainian soldier, captured by Russian forces, shared his experience of a three-day journey to a location in Kupyansk for a photoshoot meant to "prove" the supposed presence of Ukrainian troops in the city.

President Vladimir Putin earlier stated that the town of Kupyansk is under the control of Russian forces. Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russian troops continue to advance in the Kupyansk area, bringing the day of overall victory closer.

