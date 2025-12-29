International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/fake-photoshoot-mission-in-kupyansk-ends-with-ukrainian-soldiers-surrender--pow-1123382802.html
Fake Photoshoot Mission in Kupyansk Ends With Ukrainian Soldiers’ Surrender – POW
Fake Photoshoot Mission in Kupyansk Ends With Ukrainian Soldiers’ Surrender – POW
Sputnik International
A Ukrainian soldier, captured by Russian forces, shared his experience of a three-day journey to a location in Kupyansk for a photoshoot meant to "prove" the supposed presence of Ukrainian troops in the city.
2025-12-29T13:03+0000
2025-12-29T13:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
andrei belousov
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
surrender
fake
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123382644_173:0:1657:835_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc1a3052b452f4e1c50e42294a47d7a.jpg
President Vladimir Putin earlier stated that the town of Kupyansk is under the control of Russian forces. Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russian troops continue to advance in the Kupyansk area, bringing the day of overall victory closer.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/russian-forces-repel-3-ukrainian-attacks-aiming-to-break-through-to-kupyansk---mod-1123373996.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Fake photoshoot mission in Kupyansk ends with Ukrainian soldiers’ surrender - PoW
Sputnik International
Fake photoshoot mission in Kupyansk ends with Ukrainian soldiers’ surrender - PoW
2025-12-29T13:03+0000
true
PT0M52S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123382644_359:0:1472:835_1920x0_80_0_0_4c84d03422966a4869ec4deb10baf4fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fake photoshoot mission in kupyansk, russian forces, ukrainian troops, ukrainian soldiers’ surrender, pow
fake photoshoot mission in kupyansk, russian forces, ukrainian troops, ukrainian soldiers’ surrender, pow

Fake Photoshoot Mission in Kupyansk Ends With Ukrainian Soldiers’ Surrender – POW

13:03 GMT 29.12.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
A Ukrainian soldier, captured by Russian forces, shared his experience of a three-day journey to a location in Kupyansk for a photoshoot meant to "prove" the supposed presence of Ukrainian troops in the city.
President Vladimir Putin earlier stated that the town of Kupyansk is under the control of Russian forces.
Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russian troops continue to advance in the Kupyansk area, bringing the day of overall victory closer.
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Repel 3 Ukrainian Attacks Aiming to Break Through to Kupyansk - MoD
27 December, 09:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала