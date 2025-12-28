https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/putintrump-call-ahead-of-zelensky-meeting-lasted-1-hour-15-minutes-1123379501.html

Putin, Trump Speak by Phone, Agree to Talk Again After Trump's Meeting With Zelensky

Putin, Trump Speak by Phone, Agree to Talk Again After Trump's Meeting With Zelensky

Sputnik International

The phone conversation between the Russian and US presidents was held at the initiative of the US side, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2025-12-28T18:00+0000

2025-12-28T18:00+0000

2025-12-28T18:24+0000

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec699abb3732eab4bb8f3314d8c1fc.jpg

Key takeaways:🔶Trump wanted to discuss a number of issues ahead of his meeting with Zelensky🔶The tone of the Putin-Trump call was friendly, constructive, and business-like🔶Trump strongly pushed the idea of ending the conflict as soon as possible🔶Trump was convinced the Russia seeks a political and diplomatic settlement to the crisis. "It is with this in mind that he intends to structure today's negotiations with Zelensky," Ushakov said🔶Ukraine was urged to promptly make a decision on the Donbass, taking into account existing realities on the front🔶Putin and Trump agreed that a temporary ceasefire under the pretext of a referendum would only prolong the conflict🔶They agreed that a final end to hostilities requires a political decision by the Kiev regime regarding the Donbass🔶Trump raised prospects for US economic cooperation with Russia and Ukraine🔶Putin agreed to continue settlement efforts through two specially created working groups🔶The two leaders agreed to speak again after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian officials🔶The two leaders exchanged Christmas and New Year greetingsThe latter "will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited," Trump added.Sunday's call was the ninth of its kind since Trump's return to power. All of the discussions have revolved around efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, and reestablish Russia-US cooperation, including trade and investments.The administration's new National Security Strategy drops the 'Russian threat' language of past strategy, and says "it is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what did trump and putin discuss, what's in latest trump putin call