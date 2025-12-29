https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/russian-forces-advance-deep-into-enemy-defenses--general-staff-chief-1123382920.html

Russian Forces Advance Deep Into Enemy Defenses – General Staff Chief

The Russian Armed Forces are advancing almost along the entire front in the Special Military Operation zone, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

“The troops of the joint group are advancing almost along the entire front. Units and military formations, defeating the enemy, are successfully pushing deeper into its defenses,” said Gerasimov in a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the situation in the Special Military Operation zone.The enemy is attempting to slow down the pace of the Russian Armed Forces' advance by conducting counterattacks in certain areas and using drones in large numbers, stated Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov.The mission to liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will continue according to plan, Gerasimov added.Battlegroup Tsentr after liberating Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov, is continuing its advance across a wide front, stated Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov.“Units of Battlegroup Tsentr, after liberating Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov, are advancing on a wide front north of the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration, and in Grishino, the entire southeastern part of the settlement has come under our control,” said Gerasimov.The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Boguslavka and Dibrova, Valery Gerasimov said.The Russian forces are actively advancing in the city of Krasny Liman, Gerasimov said, adding that the Russian army continues taking control of the city of Konstantinovka.Russian armed forces took control of 6,460 square kilometers (2,494 square miles) of territory and 334 settlements in 2025, Gerasimov said."In total, 6,460 square kilometers of territory and 334 settlements have come under our control this year," Gerasimov said.In December, the Russian forces took control of more than 700 square kilometers in the special military operation zone, Gerasimov added.North Korean Army Provides Significant Assistance in Demining Kursk RegionNorth Korean army units provided significant assistance in demining the Sudzhansky, Glushkovsky, and Korenevsky districts of Russia's Kursk region, Gerasimov said.

