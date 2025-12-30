International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/hamas-must-disarm-within-short-timeframe--trump-1123386249.html
Hamas Must Disarm Within Short Timeframe – Trump
Hamas Must Disarm Within Short Timeframe – Trump
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Palestinian movement Hamas would be given a "very short" timeframe to complete its... 30.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-30T05:14+0000
2025-12-30T05:14+0000
world
us
donald trump
steve witkoff
jared kushner
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
state of palestine
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386341_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7831ef006b9521e1385b54e2972c4d2c.jpg
Trump added that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would oversee the process on the American side.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/trumps-20-point-peace-plan-for-gaza-pros-and-cons-1122891545.html
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386341_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffca7bf7f6fadeba50040f653c3274ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestinian resistance, hamas fighters, disarm hamas, hamas disarmament, trump-netanyahu talks, witkoff-hamas talks, gaza ceasefire, ceasefire violation, genocide
palestinian resistance, hamas fighters, disarm hamas, hamas disarmament, trump-netanyahu talks, witkoff-hamas talks, gaza ceasefire, ceasefire violation, genocide

Hamas Must Disarm Within Short Timeframe – Trump

05:14 GMT 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Palestinian movement Hamas would be given a "very short" timeframe to complete its disarmament.
Trump added that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would oversee the process on the American side.

“If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do, then there’ll be hell to pay for them,” Trump said.

Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2025
Analysis
Trump's 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza: Pros And Cons
30 September, 18:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала