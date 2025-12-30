https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/hamas-must-disarm-within-short-timeframe--trump-1123386249.html
Hamas Must Disarm Within Short Timeframe – Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Palestinian movement Hamas would be given a "very short" timeframe to complete its...
Trump added that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would oversee the process on the American side.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Palestinian movement Hamas would be given a "very short" timeframe to complete its disarmament.
Trump added that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would oversee the process on the American side.
“If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do, then there’ll be hell to pay for them,” Trump said.