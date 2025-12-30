https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/iranian-president-promises-harsh-response-to-any-aggression-after-trumps-threats-1123388914.html

Iranian President Promises Harsh Response to Any Aggression After Trump's Threats

Iranian President Promises Harsh Response to Any Aggression After Trump's Threats

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, following threats from US President Donald Trump, that Tehran's response to aggression would be harsh.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to any aggression and oppression will be harsh and will make you regret it," Pezeshkian said on X.On Monday, Trump said that he would support new strikes against Iran if it tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons, asserting that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes.

