Iranian President Promises Harsh Response to Any Aggression After Trump's Threats
Iranian President Promises Harsh Response to Any Aggression After Trump's Threats
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, following threats from US President Donald Trump, that Tehran's response to aggression would be harsh.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to any aggression and oppression will be harsh and will make you regret it," Pezeshkian said on X.On Monday, Trump said that he would support new strikes against Iran if it tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons, asserting that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes.
Iranian President Promises Harsh Response to Any Aggression After Trump's Threats

11:12 GMT 30.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, following threats from US President Donald Trump, that Tehran's response to aggression would be harsh.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to any aggression and oppression will be harsh and will make you regret it," Pezeshkian said on X.
On Monday, Trump said that he would support new strikes against Iran if it tries to continue developing missile and nuclear programs.
Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons, asserting that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
World
Iran Facing 'Full-Scale War' With US, Europe and Israel — Iranian President
28 December, 05:08 GMT
