Putin Holds Phone Conversation With Iranian President - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Tuesday a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.
"During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Kiev regime's large-scale drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region," the Kremlin said in a statement. The presidents discussed the situation around Iran's nuclear program, the Kremlin added. Pezeshkian congratulated Putin on the upcoming New Year, while the Russian president conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Iran's national holiday, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held on Tuesday a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.
"During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Kiev regime's large-scale drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents discussed the situation around Iran's nuclear program, the Kremlin added.
"An exchange of views also took place on issues of further strengthening Russian-Iranian cooperation in various areas, including energy and transport infrastructure," the statement read.
Pezeshkian congratulated Putin on the upcoming New Year, while the Russian president conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Iran's national holiday, the statement added.