https://sputnikglobe.com/20251230/russian-army-most-combat-ready-in-world---russian-defense-minister-1123389985.html
Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister
Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
2025-12-30T15:44+0000
2025-12-30T15:44+0000
2025-12-30T15:44+0000
russia
andrei belousov
russia
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
russian air defense forces
russian aerospace defense forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116845221_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_2d2bdeff270d157a9c5b14f737201089.jpg
"Today, it can be said with confidence that the Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world," Belousov said in his New Year's message, adding that the Russian army is proving in practice that it is capable of ensuring the country's sovereignty and defending its national interests. Combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces continued to increase in 2025, Belousov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/putin-reviews-russian-armys-progress-major-gains-across-key-fronts-1123374580.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116845221_57:0:968:683_1920x0_80_0_0_73d5d0a310c288356649395e30a6c15f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian army, combat-ready in world, russian defense minister, russian defense minister andrei belousov
russian army, combat-ready in world, russian defense minister, russian defense minister andrei belousov
Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
"Today, it can be said with confidence that the Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world," Belousov said in his New Year's message, adding that the Russian army is proving in practice that it is capable of ensuring the country's sovereignty and defending its national interests.
Combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces
continued to increase in 2025, Belousov said.