Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister
Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister
The Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
"Today, it can be said with confidence that the Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world," Belousov said in his New Year's message, adding that the Russian army is proving in practice that it is capable of ensuring the country's sovereignty and defending its national interests. Combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces continued to increase in 2025, Belousov said.
Russian Army Most Combat-Ready in World - Russian Defense Minister

15:44 GMT 30.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
"Today, it can be said with confidence that the Russian army is the most combat-ready in the world," Belousov said in his New Year's message, adding that the Russian army is proving in practice that it is capable of ensuring the country's sovereignty and defending its national interests.
Combat capabilities of the Russian armed forces continued to increase in 2025, Belousov said.
