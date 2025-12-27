https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/putin-reviews-russian-armys-progress-major-gains-across-key-fronts-1123374580.html

Putin Reviews Russian Army’s Progress: Major Gains Across Key Fronts

Putin Reviews Russian Army’s Progress: Major Gains Across Key Fronts

Sputnik International

During a meeting at a command post of the Joint Forces Group, President Vladimir Putin received reports from military commanders, including General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov.

2025-12-27T17:52+0000

2025-12-27T17:52+0000

2025-12-27T18:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1b/1123374733_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4d88d107f5f2974cd9f389ae3461d7.jpg

The following updates were provided:Gulyaipole was liberated by Friday evening. The Vostok Battlegroup is conducting searches and eliminating individual enemy fighters. Meanwhile, the Tsentr Battlegroup, after finishing off Ukrainian units in Dimitrov, continue to crush the enemy in their area of responsibility, with mopping-up operations in the city districts underway. Military personnel congratulated Putin on the upcoming New Year, emphasizing, “Victory will be ours.”Putin, in turn, noted that the Russian Armed Forces are accomplishing all assigned tasks and maintaining strong offensive momentum.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told media on Friday that negotiators "truly came close to a solution" on Ukraine peace talks on Christmas Day, and that "whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on our work and the political will of the other side - especially at a time when Kiev and its sponsors, particularly in the EU...have doubled their efforts to derail it."Putin: Ukraine Avoiding Peaceful Resolution, Russia Will Pursue Military SolutionsThe leaders of the Kiev regime are in no hurry to resolve the conflict through peaceful means, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.Intelligent people in the West are offering Kiev honorable terms for ending the conflict, ensuring future security, and restoring relations with Russia, but the leaders of the Kiev regime are not in a hurry to accept these offers, Putin added.“Now we see that some wise people in the West are advising the Kiev authorities to accept reasonable terms for ending the conflict. They are offering good foundational conditions for ensuring Ukraine's security over the long term, conditions for restoring relations with the Russian Federation, and rebuilding Ukraine's economy,” Putin said.The leaders of the Kiev regime are not in a rush to resolve the conflict peacefully, the president emphasized.“If the Kiev authorities do not wish to end the matter peacefully, we will accomplish all the tasks before us through military means in the course of the special military operation,” Putin said.President Putin reminded that military actions were launched after the 2014 coup in Ukraine.“There would have been no military actions if we had been listened to back then,” Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251227/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities--mod-1123374095.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, russian army, special military operation, military progress, russian forces, ukrainian losses, zaporizhzhia, kharkiv, dimitrov, huliai-pole, stepnogorsk, konstantinovka, slavyansk, donbass, kherson, security zone, military meeting, gerasimov, russian victory, offensive progress, border regions