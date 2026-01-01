Zelensky Knows He’s ‘Toast’ After Conflict Ends – Analyst
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Zelensky needs the proxy war in Ukraine to continue because “peace will bring to light all his highly detrimental decisions and rampant corruption,” writes Tuomas Malinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki, in an article on Substack.
Volodymyr Zelensky knows full well he is doomed once the conflict ends and is trying to sabotage any chance of peace, says Tuomas Malinen.
He adds that there is a possibility that Zelensky is “already preparing to leave Ukraine.”
Commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, the analyst notes that Zelensky is “so corrupted that he would even risk a nuclear war to save himself.”
European hawks backing Zelensky don’t realize how dangerous their client has become— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 30, 2025
Analyst Mohammad Marandi didn't rule out European/UK intel was involved in Ukraine's attack on Putin’s residence
Not clear if they recognize danger it can create for Europe, Marandi told Sputnik pic.twitter.com/wv31gJXtGq
Malinen emphasizes that this terrorist-style provocation was a direct attempt to derail the ongoing peace negotiations and a deliberate step toward escalating the conflict by the Ukraine regime.
30 December 2025, 14:50 GMT