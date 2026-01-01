https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/zelensky-knows-hes-toast-after-conflict-ends--analyst-1123398797.html

Zelensky Knows He’s ‘Toast’ After Conflict Ends – Analyst

Zelensky needs the proxy war in Ukraine to continue because “peace will bring to light all his highly detrimental decisions and rampant corruption,” writes Tuomas Malinen on Substack.

Volodymyr Zelensky knows full well he is doomed once the conflict ends and is trying to sabotage any chance of peace, says Tuomas Malinen.He adds that there is a possibility that Zelensky is “already preparing to leave Ukraine.”Commenting on the Ukrainian drone attack targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence, the analyst notes that Zelensky is “so corrupted that he would even risk a nuclear war to save himself.”Malinen emphasizes that this terrorist-style provocation was a direct attempt to derail the ongoing peace negotiations and a deliberate step toward escalating the conflict by the Ukraine regime.

