Resolution of Ukraine Conflict Requires West on Board — Turkish Diplomat
The West needs to be proactive and support the peace process on Ukraine if any results are to be achieved, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.
The US administration has previously announced that it is developing a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.Russia has emphasized that it remains open to negotiations and committed to the agreements reached in Anchorage with the US side.Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks in Miami on December 20-21 with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Ukraine must make a decision and begin negotiations, adding that the room for the Zelensky regime's freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid ongoing Russian military offensives.
04:36 GMT 02.01.2026 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 02.01.2026)
The West needs to be proactive and support the peace process on Ukraine if any results are to be achieved, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik.
There is an understanding that "achieving progress requires joint efforts, with all parties — including the West — showing initiative… this is essential,” the source emphasized.
The US administration has previously announced that it is developing a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.
Russia has emphasized that it remains open to negotiations and committed to the agreements
reached in Anchorage with the US side.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks in Miami on December 20-21 with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Ukraine must make a decision and begin negotiations, adding that the room for the Zelensky regime’s freedom of decision-making is shrinking amid ongoing Russian military offensives.