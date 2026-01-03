https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/czech-pm-halts-ukraine-aid-from-national-budget-1123405343.html

Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget

Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget

Sputnik International

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the Czech Republic "can no longer give money from the Czech budget to Ukraine," citing domestic needs and arguing EU funds... 03.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-03T03:54+0000

2026-01-03T03:54+0000

2026-01-03T04:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

czech republic

european union (eu)

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123405187_0:122:3072:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_6b90e6b01fdacc00e855d01e3d9d85e8.jpg

"We have to be realistic. If someone says that we will defeat Russia, then experts say no," he added.Andrej Babiš also stated he will examine the fighter jet deal, noting “about 27 billion in advances” and criticizing the previous government’s defense spending record.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/hungarys-orban-eyes-peace-bloc-to-challenge-eu-hawks-stance-on-ukraine-1123026003.html

ukraine

czech republic

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, czech republic, european union (eu), russia