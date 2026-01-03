https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/czech-pm-halts-ukraine-aid-from-national-budget-1123405343.html
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the Czech Republic "can no longer give money from the Czech budget to Ukraine," citing domestic needs and arguing EU funds... 03.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-03T03:54+0000
2026-01-03T03:54+0000
2026-01-03T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
czech republic
european union (eu)
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123405187_0:122:3072:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_6b90e6b01fdacc00e855d01e3d9d85e8.jpg
"We have to be realistic. If someone says that we will defeat Russia, then experts say no," he added.Andrej Babiš also stated he will examine the fighter jet deal, noting “about 27 billion in advances” and criticizing the previous government’s defense spending record.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/hungarys-orban-eyes-peace-bloc-to-challenge-eu-hawks-stance-on-ukraine-1123026003.html
ukraine
czech republic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123405187_338:0:3069:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6004a53fd5413836421c1d37f7e2c504.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, czech republic, european union (eu), russia
ukraine, czech republic, european union (eu), russia
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget
03:54 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 03.01.2026)
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the Czech Republic "can no longer give money from the Czech budget to Ukraine," citing domestic needs and arguing EU funds already provide massive support.
"We have to be realistic. If someone says that we will defeat Russia, then experts say no," he added.
28 October 2025, 06:24 GMT
Andrej Babiš also stated he will examine the fighter jet deal, noting “about 27 billion in advances” and criticizing the previous government’s defense spending record.