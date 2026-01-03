International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the Czech Republic "can no longer give money from the Czech budget to Ukraine," citing domestic needs and arguing EU funds... 03.01.2026, Sputnik International
"We have to be realistic. If someone says that we will defeat Russia, then experts say no," he added.Andrej Babiš also stated he will examine the fighter jet deal, noting “about 27 billion in advances” and criticizing the previous government’s defense spending record.
Czech PM Halts Ukraine Aid from National Budget

03:54 GMT 03.01.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 03.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Harry Nakos
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2026
© AP Photo / Harry Nakos
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the Czech Republic "can no longer give money from the Czech budget to Ukraine," citing domestic needs and arguing EU funds already provide massive support.
"We have to be realistic. If someone says that we will defeat Russia, then experts say no," he added.
Andrej Babiš also stated he will examine the fighter jet deal, noting “about 27 billion in advances” and criticizing the previous government’s defense spending record.
