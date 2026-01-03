https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russia-condemns-us-strikes-on-venezuela-backs-unsc-emergency-meeting---foreign-ministry-1123409905.html
Russia Condemns US Strikes on Venezuela, Backs UNSC Emergency Meeting - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the US military strikes against Venezuela, calling them an "act of armed aggression" lacking credible justification.
The ministry endorsed calls by Caracas and Latin American partners for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123407659_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acf698746cb41fcc9f864d3ada639280.jpg
"This morning, the United States carried out an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes deep concern and condemnation. The pretexts cited to justify such actions are unfounded," the ministry said.
Moscow expressed full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reaffirmed support for the Bolivarian government's efforts to defend national sovereignty and interests.
"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course pursued by its Bolivarian leadership to safeguard the nation's interests and sovereignty," the ministry said.
The ministry endorsed calls by Caracas and Latin American partners for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
The ministry emphasized that Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as declared in 2014, and stressed Venezuela's right to self-determination, free from "destructive, let alone military, external interference".
"Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, external interference," the ministry noted.
Warning against further escalation, Russia urged all parties to prioritize dialogue over confrontation.
"Ideologically driven hostility has replaced pragmatic engagement and the willingness to build predictable, trust-based relations. The path forward lies in diplomatic solutions and we stand ready to assist," the ministry said.
The Russian Embassy in Caracas continues operating normally despite the US armed aggression against Venezuela, the ministry added.
The ministry also confirmed the earlier statement of the embassy, saying that no Russian citizens have been reported injured, and consular authorities remain in continuous contact with both Venezuelan officials and nationals in the country.