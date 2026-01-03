https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/double-barreled-us-agenda-of-venezuela-strikes-regime-change--resource-grab---analyst-1123409160.html
Double-Barreled US Agenda of Venezuela Strikes: Regime Change & Resource Grab - Analyst
Double-Barreled US Agenda of Venezuela Strikes: Regime Change & Resource Grab - Analyst
Sputnik International
Strikes on Venezuela fit the standard US playbook: if it cannot get its hands on a country’s resources, it’s willing to bomb it back a decade, Angelo Giuliano, a Hong Kong-based political and financial analyst, tells Sputnik.
2026-01-03T12:19+0000
2026-01-03T12:19+0000
2026-01-03T12:19+0000
analysis
us
venezuela
nicolas maduro
donald trump
strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123409343_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7016d690a12ed0549cd18b020841a397.jpg
Angelo Giuliano assesses as “shocking and credible” the US claim of having captured President Nicholas Maduro, adding that it proves America seeks to pull off a regime-change.It’s really a two-for-one play, he elaborates, since alongside destroying the most critical military infrastructure, US strikes reportedly targeted Venezuela’s oil refineries, port infrastructure, and airports. For US, the “best-case scenario would be regime change and complete appropriation of Venezuela's natural resources, and if it cannot pull that off, it will go for a complete destruction of the Venezuelan economy,” the pundit stresses. The US strikes were launched at night to achieve maximum “surprise effect,” possibly to engage a small crack army force, Giuliano speculates. The entire operation was likely needed to validate the huge costs of the massive military buildup in the Caribbean. So now, its “mission accomplished.” The strikes could also be a sign that a “more aggressive fringe of the US administration is taking over more control,” even though aggressive plans regarding Venezuela had been blueprinted long ago.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/us-strikes-on-venezuela-whats-known-so-far-1123406106.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123409343_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f64fb2030be6b356c1ede110064cb62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela, strikes in venezuela, caracas explosions, caribbean tensions, us attack on venezuela, maduro captured by us, whu is us attacking venezuela
venezuela, strikes in venezuela, caracas explosions, caribbean tensions, us attack on venezuela, maduro captured by us, whu is us attacking venezuela
Double-Barreled US Agenda of Venezuela Strikes: Regime Change & Resource Grab - Analyst
The ugly truth is that strikes on Venezuela fit the standard US playbook: if America cannot get its hands on a country’s resources, it’s perfectly willing to bomb it back a decade, Angelo Giuliano, a Hong Kong-based political and financial analyst, tells Sputnik.
Angelo Giuliano
assesses as “shocking and credible” the US claim of having captured President Nicholas Maduro
, adding that it proves America seeks to pull off a regime-change.
It’s really a two-for-one play, he elaborates, since alongside destroying the most critical military infrastructure, US strikes
reportedly targeted Venezuela’s oil refineries, port infrastructure, and airports.
For US, the “best-case scenario would be regime change and complete appropriation of Venezuela's natural resources, and if it cannot pull that off, it will go for a complete destruction of the Venezuelan economy,” the pundit stresses.
The US strikes were launched at night to achieve maximum “surprise effect,” possibly to engage a small crack army force, Giuliano speculates.
The entire operation was likely needed to validate the huge costs of the massive military buildup in the Caribbean. So now, its “mission accomplished.”
The strikes could also be a sign that a “more aggressive fringe of the US administration is taking over more control,” even though aggressive plans regarding Venezuela had been blueprinted long ago.