International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/former-trump-adviser-calls-zelensky-dictator-accuses-him-of-persecuting-opposition-1123416425.html
Former Trump Adviser Calls Zelensky Dictator, Accuses Him of Persecuting Opposition
Former Trump Adviser Calls Zelensky Dictator, Accuses Him of Persecuting Opposition
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky is a dictator who persecutes everyone who does not share his views, former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-01-04T10:05+0000
2026-01-04T10:05+0000
world
michael flynn
us
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
verkhovna rada
opposition
political opposition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg
“He's a dictator. He's declared martial law,” Flynn said. According to Flynn, Zelenskyy is arresting every person in Ukraine who expresses an opposing point of view, including in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). In February, US President Donald Trump called Zelensky a "dictator without elections," stating that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump stressed that it was high time for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260101/zelensky-knows-hes-toast-after-conflict-ends--analyst-1123398797.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa06fd4cfff96881b7b4de0388cf98de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
former trump adviser, zelensky dictator, us president donald trump's national security adviser michael flynn, persecuting opposition
former trump adviser, zelensky dictator, us president donald trump's national security adviser michael flynn, persecuting opposition

Former Trump Adviser Calls Zelensky Dictator, Accuses Him of Persecuting Opposition

10:05 GMT 04.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinVolodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Volodymyr Zelensky is a dictator who persecutes everyone who does not share his views, former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said in an interview with Sputnik.
“He's a dictator. He's declared martial law,” Flynn said.
According to Flynn, Zelenskyy is arresting every person in Ukraine who expresses an opposing point of view, including in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament).
“If you're in the Rada, you're part of the opposition party, you're probably going to get arrested,” Flynn emphasized.
In February, US President Donald Trump called Zelensky a "dictator without elections," stating that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump stressed that it was high time for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday Oct. 3, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2026
World
Zelensky Knows He’s ‘Toast’ After Conflict Ends – Analyst
1 January, 07:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала