Former Trump Adviser Calls Zelensky Dictator, Accuses Him of Persecuting Opposition

Volodymyr Zelensky is a dictator who persecutes everyone who does not share his views, former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said in an interview with Sputnik.

“He's a dictator. He's declared martial law,” Flynn said. According to Flynn, Zelenskyy is arresting every person in Ukraine who expresses an opposing point of view, including in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). In February, US President Donald Trump called Zelensky a "dictator without elections," stating that his approval rating had dropped to 4%. In early December, Trump stressed that it was high time for Ukraine to hold presidential elections.

