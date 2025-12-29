https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-zelensky-talks-signal-us-commitment-to-alaska-summit--1123384705.html

Trump-Zelensky Talks Signal US Commitment to Alaska Summit

Trump-Zelensky Talks Signal US Commitment to Alaska Summit

The chances of Ukrainian peace demands being accepted are clearly zero, Boris Rozhin, military analyst and expert at the Center for Military-Political Journalism, tells Sputnik.

Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump on Sunday at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to present his peace plan, but failed to gain traction. Washington is trying to keep the agreements reached in back-channel talks and the Anchorage meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the pundit said. "The recent talks at Mar-a-Lago clearly show that the Americans are pressing consistently in this direction," Rozhin said. "Zelensky and his Western backers’ attempts to completely sabotage the negotiations have failed." Time is against Zelensky, with Russian peace terms worsening — and Trump recognizes that, he adds. Western Security Guarantees Written in Sand Ukrainian experts joinming NATO exercises for the first time is purely a PR stunt—because no Western leader would extend Article 5 security commitments to Ukraine, Rozhin argued. Ukraine seeks Western guarantees of militarily intervention against Russia if the peace deal breaks down, the analyst points out, but the West is unwilling to provide them and could easily revoke or disregard any commitments.

