ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World
ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court’s crisis of legitimacy intensified in 2025, with the Alliance of Sahel States quitting and creating their own judicial framework, and Hungary and Venezuela also dropping out.
The ICC is losing its luster in the eyes of countries around the world.From political bias and double standards to perceptions of unwarranted interference in countries' affairs, the court has been laser-focused on criminal behavior in developing countries, while turning a blind eye to suspected crimes right under their own noses.Find out why scholars and analysts are calling for the creation of an alternative.
ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World

12:00 GMT 04.01.2026
The International Criminal Court's crisis of legitimacy intensified in 2025, with the Alliance of Sahel States quitting and creating their own judicial framework, and Hungary and Venezuela announcing plans to drop out.
The ICC is losing its luster in the eyes of countries around the world.
From political bias and double standards to perceptions of unwarranted interference in countries' affairs, the court has been laser-focused on criminal behavior in developing countries, while turning a blind eye to suspected crimes right under their own noses.
Find out why scholars and analysts are calling for the creation of an alternative.
Americas
Venezuelan Parliament Votes to Repeal Law Endorsing ICC's Rome Statute
12 December 2025, 09:15 GMT
