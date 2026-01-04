https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/icc-in-2025-losing-trust-in-the-developing-world-1123378865.html

ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World

ICC in 2025: Losing Trust in the Developing World

Sputnik International

The International Criminal Court’s crisis of legitimacy intensified in 2025, with the Alliance of Sahel States quitting and creating their own judicial framework, and Hungary and Venezuela also dropping out.

2026-01-04T12:00+0000

2026-01-04T12:00+0000

2026-01-04T12:00+0000

international criminal court (icc)

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1c/1123378707_131:0:1690:877_1920x0_80_0_0_0fdce44ff47aa09a8a0a50383b71bf6f.jpg

The ICC is losing its luster in the eyes of countries around the world.From political bias and double standards to perceptions of unwarranted interference in countries' affairs, the court has been laser-focused on criminal behavior in developing countries, while turning a blind eye to suspected crimes right under their own noses.Find out why scholars and analysts are calling for the creation of an alternative.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/venezuelan-parliament-votes-to-repeal-law-endorsing-iccs-rome-statute-1123282484.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

International Criminal Court Sputnik International International Criminal Court 2026-01-04T12:00+0000 true PT3M04S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why is icc losing trust, who has lost trust in icc