Russia Negotiating OPCW Expert Visit to Donbass for 6 Months - Foreign Ministry
Russia has been discussing a possible expert visit to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for six months, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.
"Last July, we even requested technical assistance from the OPCW for investigating one such incident in the DPR, but for nearly six months, we have been working with the OPCW Technical Secretariat to resolve the organizational and legal issues of a visit to Russia by relevant experts," Postnikov said. Russia regularly alerts the OPCW Technical Secretariat and states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention about Ukrainian armed forces' use of toxic chemicals, toxic substances, and riot control agents against Russian troops, residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and their leaders, therefore clearly violating the convention, the diplomat said. Russia has previously urged the OPCW Technical Secretariat to deploy experts for technical assistance under paragraph 38(e) of Article VIII of the convention to probe Ukraine's use of toxic substances. Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow continues to document not only Ukrainian forces' deployment of toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, but also Ukraine's extensive system for their mass production.
09:47 GMT 04.01.2026
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE - This Friday May 5, 2017 file photo shows the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), The Hague, Netherlands
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has been discussing a possible expert visit to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for six months, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.
"Last July, we even requested technical assistance from the OPCW for investigating one such incident in the DPR, but for nearly six months, we have been working with the OPCW Technical Secretariat to resolve the organizational and legal issues of a visit to Russia by relevant experts," Postnikov said.
Russia regularly alerts the OPCW Technical Secretariat and states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention about Ukrainian armed forces' use of toxic chemicals, toxic substances, and riot control agents against Russian troops, residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and their leaders, therefore clearly violating the convention, the diplomat said.
"The documented evidence, including analyses of samples collected along the contact line and at sites where such sabotage was committed or prepared, is being handed over to the organization's Technical Secretariat," Postnikov added.
Russia has previously urged the OPCW Technical Secretariat to deploy experts for technical assistance under paragraph 38(e) of Article VIII of the convention to probe Ukraine's use of toxic substances. Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow continues to document not only Ukrainian forces' deployment of toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, but also Ukraine's extensive system for their mass production.
