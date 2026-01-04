https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/russia-negotiating-opcw-expert-visit-to-donbass-for-6-months---foreign-ministry-1123415860.html

Russia Negotiating OPCW Expert Visit to Donbass for 6 Months - Foreign Ministry

Russia Negotiating OPCW Expert Visit to Donbass for 6 Months - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia has been discussing a possible expert visit to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for six months, Oleg Postnikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik.

2026-01-04T09:47+0000

2026-01-04T09:47+0000

2026-01-04T09:47+0000

world

russia

ukraine

donbass

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

chemical weapons convention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2374955accad98b5d6eec421d0275845.jpg

"Last July, we even requested technical assistance from the OPCW for investigating one such incident in the DPR, but for nearly six months, we have been working with the OPCW Technical Secretariat to resolve the organizational and legal issues of a visit to Russia by relevant experts," Postnikov said. Russia regularly alerts the OPCW Technical Secretariat and states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention about Ukrainian armed forces' use of toxic chemicals, toxic substances, and riot control agents against Russian troops, residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and their leaders, therefore clearly violating the convention, the diplomat said. Russia has previously urged the OPCW Technical Secretariat to deploy experts for technical assistance under paragraph 38(e) of Article VIII of the convention to probe Ukraine's use of toxic substances. Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said that Moscow continues to document not only Ukrainian forces' deployment of toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents, but also Ukraine's extensive system for their mass production.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/russia-in-talks-with-opcw-on-visit-to-investigate-use-of-chemical-agents-by-ukraine--1122972983.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia negotiating opcw expert visit, opcw expert visit to donbass, donetsk people's republic