https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/uae-firms-eye-long-term-investments-in-russian-assets---consul-general-in-dubai-1123415072.html

UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai

UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai

Sputnik International

Emirati businesses remain committed to long-term investments in tangible Russian assets, Russian Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Maxim Vladimirov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-01-04T09:41+0000

2026-01-04T09:41+0000

2026-01-04T09:41+0000

world

russia

dubai

united arab emirates

business

investment

assets

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107744/29/1077442961_0:960:2049:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a0f1ca99b198a97a625f36fda736fc.jpg

"Its [the Russian market's] distinctive feature is a focus on enduring investments and real assets, rather than short-term market fluctuations. The Russian market stands out as vast, technologically advanced, and has significant resource and scientific potential," Vladimirov said. Economic ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have grown steadily in recent years, marked by sustainability and pragmatism, the consul general said. Vladimirov highlighted strong Emirati business interest in Russian projects. Dialogue between the two countries' business communities operates systematically and regularly, both through relevant agencies and direct company-to-company or investment fund contacts, he said. This fosters new joint ventures and bolsters mutual trust, a cornerstone of their successful economic partnership, Vladimirov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russia-uae-signed-business-agreements-at-forum-in-dubai-1123274539.html

russia

dubai

united arab emirates

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uae firms, russian consul general in dubai, long-term investments in russian assets