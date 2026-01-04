International
UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai
UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai
Emirati businesses remain committed to long-term investments in tangible Russian assets, Russian Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Maxim Vladimirov, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Its [the Russian market's] distinctive feature is a focus on enduring investments and real assets, rather than short-term market fluctuations. The Russian market stands out as vast, technologically advanced, and has significant resource and scientific potential," Vladimirov said. Economic ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have grown steadily in recent years, marked by sustainability and pragmatism, the consul general said. Vladimirov highlighted strong Emirati business interest in Russian projects. Dialogue between the two countries' business communities operates systematically and regularly, both through relevant agencies and direct company-to-company or investment fund contacts, he said. This fosters new joint ventures and bolsters mutual trust, a cornerstone of their successful economic partnership, Vladimirov said.
UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai

09:41 GMT 04.01.2026
A view on Dubai, the United Arab Emirates
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Emirati businesses remain committed to long-term investments in tangible Russian assets, Russian Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Maxim Vladimirov, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Its [the Russian market's] distinctive feature is a focus on enduring investments and real assets, rather than short-term market fluctuations. The Russian market stands out as vast, technologically advanced, and has significant resource and scientific potential," Vladimirov said.
Economic ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have grown steadily in recent years, marked by sustainability and pragmatism, the consul general said.
"We are seeing not just trade expansion, but also the expansion of investment cooperation, especially in energy, logistics, agriculture, and high technologies," he said.
Vladimirov highlighted strong Emirati business interest in Russian projects. Dialogue between the two countries' business communities operates systematically and regularly, both through relevant agencies and direct company-to-company or investment fund contacts, he said.
This fosters new joint ventures and bolsters mutual trust, a cornerstone of their successful economic partnership, Vladimirov said.
