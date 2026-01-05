https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/americans-divided-over-impact-of-venezuela-intervention---poll-1123419983.html

Americans Divided Over Impact of Venezuela Intervention - Poll

Americans Divided Over Impact of Venezuela Intervention - Poll

Sputnik International

The Americans appear to be split over their assessment of the impact that the US military intervention in Venezuela may have on the South American country, a survey published by the YouGov pollster has showed.

2026-01-05T07:14+0000

2026-01-05T07:14+0000

2026-01-05T07:14+0000

americas

latin america

americans

us

venezuela

republicans

poll

intervention

us interventions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/03/1123410839_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d2c79f1807bc8ae38d28e602de457f8.jpg

The poll, conducted on Sunday among 991 US adults, revealed that 35% of those polled said they expected the Saturday incursion to worsen the situation in Venezuela, versus 34% who said it would improve. A further 9% of those sampled said it would neither improve nor worsen, while 22% said they were not sure. Fifty-four percent of Democrats believe that the US operation in Venezuela will worsen the situation there, while only 13% of Republicans think the same thing. Sixty-six percent of Republicans think it will get better.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/death-toll-from-us-attack-on-venezuela-rises-to-80---report-1123418648.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

americans appear to be split, us military intervention in venezuela, south american country, venezuela intervention