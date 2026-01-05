https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/americans-divided-over-impact-of-venezuela-intervention---poll-1123419983.html
Americans Divided Over Impact of Venezuela Intervention - Poll
The Americans appear to be split over their assessment of the impact that the US military intervention in Venezuela may have on the South American country, a survey published by the YouGov pollster has showed.
The poll, conducted on Sunday among 991 US adults, revealed that 35% of those polled said they expected the Saturday incursion to worsen the situation in Venezuela, versus 34% who said it would improve. A further 9% of those sampled said it would neither improve nor worsen, while 22% said they were not sure. Fifty-four percent of Democrats believe that the US operation in Venezuela will worsen the situation there, while only 13% of Republicans think the same thing. Sixty-six percent of Republicans think it will get better.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Americans appear to be split over their assessment of the impact that the US military intervention in Venezuela may have on the South American country, a survey published by the YouGov pollster has showed.
The poll, conducted on Sunday among 991 US adults, revealed that 35% of those polled said they expected the Saturday incursion to worsen the situation in Venezuela
, versus 34% who said it would improve.
A further 9% of those sampled said it would neither improve nor worsen, while 22% said they were not sure.
Fifty-four percent of Democrats believe that the US operation in Venezuela will worsen the situation there, while only 13% of Republicans think the same thing. Sixty-six percent of Republicans think it will get better.