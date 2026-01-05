International
Americans Divided Over Impact of Venezuela Intervention - Poll
The Americans appear to be split over their assessment of the impact that the US military intervention in Venezuela may have on the South American country, a survey published by the YouGov pollster has showed.
2026-01-05
The poll, conducted on Sunday among 991 US adults, revealed that 35% of those polled said they expected the Saturday incursion to worsen the situation in Venezuela, versus 34% who said it would improve. A further 9% of those sampled said it would neither improve nor worsen, while 22% said they were not sure. Fifty-four percent of Democrats believe that the US operation in Venezuela will worsen the situation there, while only 13% of Republicans think the same thing. Sixty-six percent of Republicans think it will get better.
Smoke rises from Fort Tiuna, the main military garrison in Caracas, Venezuela, after multiple explosions were heard and aircraft swept through the area, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Americans appear to be split over their assessment of the impact that the US military intervention in Venezuela may have on the South American country, a survey published by the YouGov pollster has showed.
The poll, conducted on Sunday among 991 US adults, revealed that 35% of those polled said they expected the Saturday incursion to worsen the situation in Venezuela, versus 34% who said it would improve.
A further 9% of those sampled said it would neither improve nor worsen, while 22% said they were not sure.
Fifty-four percent of Democrats believe that the US operation in Venezuela will worsen the situation there, while only 13% of Republicans think the same thing. Sixty-six percent of Republicans think it will get better.
