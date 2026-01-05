Heroes and Traitors: Augusto Cesar Sandino - Leader of the Nicaraguan Resistance

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/augusto-cesar-sandino---leader-of-the-nicaraguan-resistance-1123426036.html
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.
Augusto Cesar Sandino was a legendary Nicaraguan general and a symbol of the anti-imperialist struggle in Latin America. Between 1927 and 1933, he led a guerrilla army against th occupation of Nicaragua by US Marines. By December 1932, the Sandinistas controlled more than half of the country and the US offered a reward of $100,000 for Sandino’s head. His guerrilla war in the mountains proved so effective that it forced the US to withdraw its troops in 1933, marking the first victory over imperialism in the region in the 20th century. During negotiations over the demobilization of his army, he was betrayed and arrested by the head of Nicaragua’s National Guard—and future president of the country—Anastasio Somoza. Sandino was executed by firing squad along with his brother and two of his closest generals, Estrada and Umanzor. His name became synonymous with resistance to the US and inspired the current Sandinista movement, the Cuban Revolution and many other movements for sovereignty.
16:38 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 05.01.2026)
