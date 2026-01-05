https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/augusto-cesar-sandino---leader-of-the-nicaraguan-resistance-1123426036.html

Heroes and Traitors: Augusto Cesar Sandino - Leader of the Nicaraguan Resistance

Heroes and Traitors: Augusto Cesar Sandino - Leader of the Nicaraguan Resistance

Sputnik International

In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent.

2026-01-05T16:38+0000

2026-01-05T16:38+0000

2026-01-05T18:53+0000

world

latin america

nicaragua

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123425878_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d05bfc4b0aafba51cab77474faadc09.jpg

Augusto Cesar Sandino was a legendary Nicaraguan general and a symbol of the anti-imperialist struggle in Latin America. Between 1927 and 1933, he led a guerrilla army against th occupation of Nicaragua by US Marines. By December 1932, the Sandinistas controlled more than half of the country and the US offered a reward of $100,000 for Sandino’s head. His guerrilla war in the mountains proved so effective that it forced the US to withdraw its troops in 1933, marking the first victory over imperialism in the region in the 20th century. During negotiations over the demobilization of his army, he was betrayed and arrested by the head of Nicaragua’s National Guard—and future president of the country—Anastasio Somoza. Sandino was executed by firing squad along with his brother and two of his closest generals, Estrada and Umanzor. His name became synonymous with resistance to the US and inspired the current Sandinista movement, the Cuban Revolution and many other movements for sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-wants-to-install-functional-protectorate-in-venezuela-here-are-its-four-components-1123421176.html

nicaragua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aggression in latin america, augusto cesar sandino, nicaraguan resistance