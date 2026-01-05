https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-wants-to-install-functional-protectorate-in-venezuela-here-are-its-four-components-1123421176.html

US Wants to Install 'Functional Protectorate' in Venezuela: Here Are Its Four Components

With Maduro out, Washington is looking to establish “four kinds of control” in Venezuela. Independent Peru-based geopolitical and economic analyst Nicolas Takayama Constantini outlines the mechanics of these measures for Sputnik.

"Operationally, it means that they will have a de facto tutelary administration," Constantini explained. This would mean:"So, in fact this wouldn't be classical governance, but rather a form of functional protectorate, similar to Iraq in 2003," the observer said.Goal of US Operation: Seizure of Resources or Message to Rivals"From a rational economic point of view, military intervention is not efficient. The military, political and reputational cost for the US far exceeds any potential energy gains. But it's not only the resources," even in Venezuela's case (oil, gas, rare earths, tech metals, gold), Constantini said."Just to have a note here, obviously the US doesn't care about the Venezuelan interest or even the American citizens' interest related to drug traffickers because the agencies in the US say that the main flow of drugs doesn't come from Venezuela," the expert added.Venezuela Attack Signals Final Breakup of Post-WWII Order"It's an extremely serious precedent for the international order. It means that state sovereignty doesn't work anymore. The head of state immunity doesn't work anymore. It normalizes regime change by force without multilateral authorization. It reinforces the idea that power supersedes international law," Constantini explained.

