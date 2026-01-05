https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/china-backs-request-for-urgent-un-security-council-meeting-on-venezuela-1123421919.html
China Backs Request for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on Venezuela
China supports the request for the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the US military operation in Venezuela, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China supports the convening of a UN Security Council emergency meeting in connection with the US military strikes on Venezuela and supports the Security Council in fulfilling its duties," the diplomat told the briefing. China is ready to cooperate with the international community to resolutely uphold the UN Charter, adhere to the basic principles of international morality, and safeguard international justice and impartiality, Lin added. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia supported the meeting request.
"China supports the convening of a UN Security Council emergency meeting in connection with the US military strikes on Venezuela
and supports the Security Council in fulfilling its duties," the diplomat told the briefing.
China is ready to cooperate with the international community to resolutely uphold the UN Charter, adhere to the basic principles of international morality, and safeguard international justice and impartiality, Lin added.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia supported the meeting request.