Chinese Foreign Ministry on Events in Venezuela: No One Can Act as International Policeman

The events in Venezuela have attracted significant international attention.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Caracas requested an urgent UN meeting in response to the US operation, and the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily assigned Vice President Delcy Rodriguez the duties of head of state. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The events in Venezuela have attracted significant international attention. China believes that no country can act as an international policeman or judge, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
"We do not believe that any country can act as an international policeman, and we do not agree that any country can claim to be an international judge," Wang said.
He emphasized that the sovereignty and security of all countries must be fully protected by international law.
"We consistently oppose the threat or use of force in international relations and the imposition of one country's will on another," he said.
Earlier, Wang Yi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing. During the meeting, China's top diplomat noted that the current international situation was becoming increasingly complex and unstable, with unilateral pressure intensifying. He added that the sudden change in the situation in Venezuela had attracted significant attention from the international community.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela
, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Caracas requested an urgent UN meeting in response to the US operation, and the Venezuelan Supreme Court temporarily assigned Vice President Delcy Rodriguez the duties of head of state.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.