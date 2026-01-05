https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/cuba-ready-to-fall-trump-believes-1123421059.html
Cuba Ready to Fall, Trump Believes
Cuba Ready to Fall, Trump Believes
US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Cuba was ready to fall.
"Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it's ready to fall," he told reporters. However, Trump doubted the need for action against Cuba.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Cuba was ready to fall.
"Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it's ready to fall," he told reporters.
However, Trump doubted the need for action against Cuba.
.
"I think it's just going to fall. I don't think we need any action," he said.