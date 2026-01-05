https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/cuba-ready-to-fall-trump-believes-1123421059.html

Cuba Ready to Fall, Trump Believes

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Cuba was ready to fall.

"Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it's ready to fall," he told reporters. However, Trump doubted the need for action against Cuba.

