WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela After US Attack
ECOWAS Stands With Venezuela, Calls for Respect of Sovereignty
ECOWAS Stands With Venezuela, Calls for Respect of Sovereignty
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for respect for Venezuela's independence and territorial integrity following the US military intervention.
"ECOWAS reiterates its solidarity with the people of Venezuela and urges all states to respect the independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela," the organization said in a statement published on X on Sunday. The West African bloc expressed support for the Venezuelan people and urged the international community to fulfill its obligation to uphold sovereignty in accordance with the United Nations Charter. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia and China supported the meeting request. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
ECOWAS Stands With Venezuela, Calls for Respect of Sovereignty

13:37 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 13:38 GMT 05.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixSmoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
PRETORIA (Sputnik) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for respect for Venezuela's independence and territorial integrity following the US military intervention.
"ECOWAS reiterates its solidarity with the people of Venezuela and urges all states to respect the independence and territorial integrity of Venezuela," the organization said in a statement published on X on Sunday.
The West African bloc expressed support for the Venezuelan people and urged the international community to fulfill its obligation to uphold sovereignty in accordance with the United Nations Charter.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia and China supported the meeting request.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation of the situation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
