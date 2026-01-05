https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/five-latin-american-nations-spain-warn-against-us-bid-to-seize-venezuelas-strategic-resources-1123420545.html

Five Latin American Nations, Spain Warn Against US Bid to Seize Venezuela’s Strategic Resources

Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain are concerned about the US attempt to appropriate Venezuela's natural and strategic resources, a joint statement on the situation in the South American country read.

"We express our concern regarding any attempts at state control, administration, or external appropriation of natural or strategic resources, which are incompatible with international law and threaten the political, economic, and social stability of the region," the statement said on Sunday. The six countries condemned the unilateral military actions carried out by the United States on Venezuelan territory as an extremely dangerous precedent for peace and regional security and a threat to the civilian population. The situation in Venezuela must be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue, negotiations, and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people in all its manifestations, without external interference and in accordance with international law, the statement read. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would run Venezuela until a "safe, proper, and judicious transition" can be carried out. On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States. Caracas requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US operation. The Venezuelan Supreme Court appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the acting head of state. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, as well as for the prevention of further escalation. China called for the immediate release of the Maduros, emphasizing that US actions violated international law.

