Heroes and Traitors: Francisco de Miranda - The Father of Latin American Independence

Heroes and Traitors: Francisco de Miranda - The Father of Latin American Independence

In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent

Miranda was the first criollo from the colonies to envision the political and military liberation of the entire continent from Spanish rule. He dreamed of creating a great independent nation called Colombia, governed by one or two Inca figures and uniting the former colonies in a federal republic. He fought in three major revolutions of the 18th century: But his decisive moment in Venezuela ended tragically. After a series of military setbacks, he signed the Capitulation of San Mateo in 1812 in an effort to save the patriotic movement. Viewed as a betrayal by younger officers such as Simon Bolivar, that led to his arrest. Handed over to Spanish authorities, he spent his last four years in prison, where he died—forgotten and ill—in 1816. Although he did not live to see his grand continental vision realized, his legacy as a thinker and internationalist was essential in inspiring the liberators who would ultimately achieve independence.

