https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/francisco-de-miranda---the-father-of-latin-american-independence-1123425324.html
Heroes and Traitors: Francisco de Miranda - The Father of Latin American Independence
Heroes and Traitors: Francisco de Miranda - The Father of Latin American Independence
Sputnik International
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent
2026-01-05T16:18+0000
2026-01-05T16:18+0000
2026-01-05T18:53+0000
world
latin america
simon bolivar
venezuela
colombia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123425164_0:134:3021:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_ef72f00b5a345cbb7cfe96020a89623d.jpg
Miranda was the first criollo from the colonies to envision the political and military liberation of the entire continent from Spanish rule. He dreamed of creating a great independent nation called Colombia, governed by one or two Inca figures and uniting the former colonies in a federal republic. He fought in three major revolutions of the 18th century: But his decisive moment in Venezuela ended tragically. After a series of military setbacks, he signed the Capitulation of San Mateo in 1812 in an effort to save the patriotic movement. Viewed as a betrayal by younger officers such as Simon Bolivar, that led to his arrest. Handed over to Spanish authorities, he spent his last four years in prison, where he died—forgotten and ill—in 1816. Although he did not live to see his grand continental vision realized, his legacy as a thinker and internationalist was essential in inspiring the liberators who would ultimately achieve independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/us-interventions-in-latin-america--from-wwii-to-today-1123422622.html
venezuela
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123425164_201:0:2821:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_07af7efe3afcb354fee8b92d6f372a1d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
francisco de miranda, father of latin american independence
francisco de miranda, father of latin american independence
Heroes and Traitors: Francisco de Miranda - The Father of Latin American Independence
16:18 GMT 05.01.2026 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 05.01.2026)
In response to US aggression in Latin America, Sputnik features the heroes of anti-colonial resistance across the continent
Miranda was the first criollo from the colonies to envision the political and military liberation of the entire continent from Spanish rule. He dreamed of creating a great independent nation called Colombia, governed by one or two Inca figures and uniting the former colonies in a federal republic.
He fought in three major revolutions of the 18th century:
The American War of Independence
The Venezuelan Campaign of 1812, the first major military offensive for the independence of his homeland
But his decisive moment in Venezuela
ended tragically. After a series of military setbacks, he signed the Capitulation of San Mateo in 1812 in an effort to save the patriotic movement. Viewed as a betrayal by younger officers such as Simon Bolivar, that led to his arrest. Handed over to Spanish authorities, he spent his last four years in prison, where he died—forgotten and ill—in 1816. Although he did not live to see his grand continental vision realized, his legacy as a thinker and internationalist was essential in inspiring the liberators who would ultimately achieve independence.