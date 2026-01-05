https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-boosts-industrial-exports-to-iran---trade-representative-1123420411.html

Russia Boosts Industrial Exports to Iran - Trade Representative

Russia Boosts Industrial Exports to Iran - Trade Representative

Sputnik International

Russia has been increasing exports of machinery and electrical equipment to Iran, the acting Russian Trade Representative in Tehran, Alexei Yefimov, told Sputnik in an interview published on Monday.

2026-01-05T09:22+0000

2026-01-05T09:22+0000

2026-01-05T09:22+0000

world

russia

iran

tehran

export

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg

"We see rising deliveries of Russian machinery, pump equipment, and electrical products — this segment is developing actively as part of the efforts to replace [Western] imports and deepen industrial cooperation," Yefimov said. Yefimov emphasized that trade between Russia and Iran in 2025 retained the trends observed in previous years, while also becoming more diversified. Russia mainly exported grain crops (wheat, corn, and barley), vegetable oils (sunflower oil), metallurgical products (steel, semi-finished goods and rolled products), wood, pulp and paper goods, as well as equipment and components used in energy, petrochemical and transport. The main objective for 2026 was not only to create conditions for expanding trade but also to deepen economic cooperation in a substantive manner, Yefimov said. Key priorities included advancing industrial cooperation, supplying equipment and providing maintenance services for the energy sector, developing the International North-South international transport corridor, expanding bilateral trade in rubles and rials, and integrating national payment systems, Yefimov stated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260103/russia-iran-rasht-astara-rail-contract-nears-signing--trade-mission-1123405743.html

russia

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia boosts industrial exports to iran, russian trade representative in tehran, russia has been increasing exports of machinery