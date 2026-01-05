https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/russia-boosts-industrial-exports-to-iran---trade-representative-1123420411.html
Russia Boosts Industrial Exports to Iran - Trade Representative
Sputnik International
Russia has been increasing exports of machinery and electrical equipment to Iran, the acting Russian Trade Representative in Tehran, Alexei Yefimov, told Sputnik in an interview published on Monday.
"We see rising deliveries of Russian machinery, pump equipment, and electrical products — this segment is developing actively as part of the efforts to replace [Western] imports and deepen industrial cooperation," Yefimov said. Yefimov emphasized that trade between Russia and Iran in 2025 retained the trends observed in previous years, while also becoming more diversified. Russia mainly exported grain crops (wheat, corn, and barley), vegetable oils (sunflower oil), metallurgical products (steel, semi-finished goods and rolled products), wood, pulp and paper goods, as well as equipment and components used in energy, petrochemical and transport. The main objective for 2026 was not only to create conditions for expanding trade but also to deepen economic cooperation in a substantive manner, Yefimov said. Key priorities included advancing industrial cooperation, supplying equipment and providing maintenance services for the energy sector, developing the International North-South international transport corridor, expanding bilateral trade in rubles and rials, and integrating national payment systems, Yefimov stated.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russia has been increasing exports of machinery and electrical equipment to Iran, the acting Russian Trade Representative in Tehran, Alexei Yefimov, told Sputnik in an interview published on Monday.
"We see rising deliveries of Russian machinery, pump equipment, and electrical products — this segment is developing actively as part of the efforts to replace [Western] imports and deepen industrial cooperation," Yefimov said.
Yefimov emphasized that trade between Russia and Iran
in 2025 retained the trends observed in previous years, while also becoming more diversified.
Russia mainly exported grain crops (wheat, corn, and barley), vegetable oils (sunflower oil), metallurgical products (steel, semi-finished goods and rolled products), wood, pulp and paper goods, as well as equipment and components used in energy, petrochemical and transport.
"In 2025, Iranian exports to Russia were dominated by food products, construction materials, chemical products and polymers, as well as pharmaceuticals and ingredients," Yefimov said.
The main objective for 2026 was not only to create conditions for expanding trade but also to deepen economic cooperation in a substantive manner, Yefimov said.
Key priorities included advancing industrial cooperation, supplying equipment and providing maintenance services for the energy sector, developing the International North-South international transport corridor, expanding bilateral trade in rubles and rials, and integrating national payment systems, Yefimov stated.