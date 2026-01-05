https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/switzerland-freezes-assets-of-venezuelas-maduro-persons-associated-with-him--govt-1123421652.html

Switzerland Freezes Assets of Venezuela's Maduro, Persons Associated With Him – Gov’t

Switzerland Freezes Assets of Venezuela's Maduro, Persons Associated With Him – Gov’t

Sputnik International

The Swiss Federal Council ordered on Monday the freezing of any assets held in Switzerland by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and persons associated with him.

2026-01-05T11:47+0000

2026-01-05T11:47+0000

2026-01-05T11:47+0000

world

latin america

nicolas maduro

us

donald trump

switzerland

venezuela

the united nations (un)

asset seizure

asset freeze

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120711401_0:128:3183:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe85f18c16075cff2c46a89a3b68c4d.jpg

"On 5 January 2026, the Federal Council decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and other persons associated with him with immediate effect. In doing so, the Federal Council aims to prevent an outflow of assets," the statement read.On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia supported the meeting request.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/house-democratic-leader-calls-us-intervention-in-venezuela-unauthorized-act-of-war-1123420247.html

switzerland

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

switzerland freezes assets, swiss federal council, venezuelan president nicolas maduro, freezing of any assets