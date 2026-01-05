https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/switzerland-freezes-assets-of-venezuelas-maduro-persons-associated-with-him--govt-1123421652.html
Switzerland Freezes Assets of Venezuela's Maduro, Persons Associated With Him – Gov’t
Switzerland Freezes Assets of Venezuela's Maduro, Persons Associated With Him – Gov’t
Sputnik International
The Swiss Federal Council ordered on Monday the freezing of any assets held in Switzerland by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and persons associated with him.
2026-01-05T11:47+0000
2026-01-05T11:47+0000
2026-01-05T11:47+0000
world
latin america
nicolas maduro
us
donald trump
switzerland
venezuela
the united nations (un)
asset seizure
asset freeze
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120711401_0:128:3183:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_5fe85f18c16075cff2c46a89a3b68c4d.jpg
"On 5 January 2026, the Federal Council decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and other persons associated with him with immediate effect. In doing so, the Federal Council aims to prevent an outflow of assets," the statement read.On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia supported the meeting request.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/house-democratic-leader-calls-us-intervention-in-venezuela-unauthorized-act-of-war-1123420247.html
switzerland
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120711401_226:0:2955:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5fdbe46e1d12354aa2c1bcbad40d9022.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
switzerland freezes assets, swiss federal council, venezuelan president nicolas maduro, freezing of any assets
switzerland freezes assets, swiss federal council, venezuelan president nicolas maduro, freezing of any assets
Switzerland Freezes Assets of Venezuela's Maduro, Persons Associated With Him – Gov’t
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swiss Federal Council ordered on Monday the freezing of any assets held in Switzerland by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and persons associated with him.
"On 5 January 2026, the Federal Council decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and other persons associated with him with immediate effect. In doing so, the Federal Council aims to prevent an outflow of assets," the statement read.
On January 3, the United States launched a massive attack on Venezuela
, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the United States.
Venezuela and Colombia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the US military operation. The core UN body will hold an open briefing in New York on Monday morning under the "Threats to international peace and security" agenda item. Russia supported the meeting request.